Steady offense, pitching lift Michigan over Oregon

Michigan began its 26th NCAA Tournament appearance in victorious fashion with an 8-6 victory over Oregon. Michigan jumped out to an early lead, and the Ducks battled back, but a late Matt Frey home run proved to be the difference for the Wolverines.

Michigan loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, and Joey Velazquez beat out a potential double play to bring home the game’s first run.

The Wolverines added two more runs in the top of the third inning when Jimmy Obertop went opposite field for a home run, bringing home Frey.

Velazquez then recorded his second RBI of the game with a single, bringing home Riley Bertram, and Michigan held a 6-2 lead after the top of the fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Connor O’Halloran had a strong outing, as he pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs to keep the Ducks at a distance. Michigan went to the bullpen and Oregon battled back to tie the game at six runs apiece heading into the eighth inning.

However, Frey broke the tie with a two-run home run to right field in the top of the eighth inning to put the Wolverines back in front. Cameron Weston retired six-straight Ducks to finish off the eighth and ninth innings, and Michigan advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Louisville Regional.