Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels? Michigan to prepare for both

One of the biggest question marks heading into Friday's Orange Bowl against Georgia is who the Bulldogs will feature at quarterback. UGA has predominantly featured Stetson Bennett throughout the year but also has J.T. Daniels, former five-star recruit, waiting in the wings.

While the Bulldog fanbase may want to see what Daniels can bring to the offense, the UGA coaching staff remain loyal to Bennett.

No matter what happens on Friday, Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald sees similarities in both.

"They both have great command of the offense and how the offense is set up," Macdonald said. "They're very similar to our football team. They play complementary football. They know where to go with the ball. The system is really complementary. They really make you defend the entire width of the field, and then with their play-action on 1st and 2nd down game, they can get the ball to their guys who don't lack speed at any position and get it to them really any part of the field.

"They both do a great job. Stetson is probably a little bit more willing to take off when the play breaks down, but other than that, they're both really good players."

As for the players, the consensus seems to be the same. It won't matter who will start on Friday, the Wolverines will be preparing for both quarterbacks.

"We like to just focus on what the scouting report gave us, just focus on our opponent, and whoever comes out Saturday, we'll just adjust to whatever we see," U-M defensive lineman Chris Hinton told reporters. "But we're going to prepare like everyone is there because we just like to tune out all of the noise outside of this group and outside the building."