With the status of Gemon Green unclear for Saturday's game against Rutgers, it could mean a big opportunity for five-star cornerback Will Johnson.

With Johnson sitting number three on the depth chart behind D.J. Turner and Green, Johnson would get the start next to Turner if Green is unable to play due to the injuries he sustained in the postgame assault last week.

Johnson's position coach, Steve Clinkscale, thinks highly of the former five-star recruit. He believes that Johnson has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given, with one of the major factors contributing to his availability is being available.

His health.

"He’s healthy and so just keep stacking, keep building," Clinkscale said. "I know Coach talks about it all the time. For him, it was building more reps at practice, with him being 100% healthy right now and then he’ll continue to get more reps during the game, with those reps at practice adding into the game, he gets more experienced and we’re able to fix all the rookie mistakes that he would have.

"He doesn’t play like that, he plays like a vet. So we’re just gonna continue to give him more of those and give him the opportunity to go out there and impact the game like he’s been showing us. I’ve been very pleased with where he’s at, and I want to continue to push him."

While Clinkscale didn't specifically say whether Green is available, the line of questioning behind Johnson was clear.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, the coaching staff like to bring along the freshmen slowly so, when an opportunity presents itself, a player will be ready.

There's a certain belief in his freshman corner.

"He’s healthy," Clinkscale said. "He’s 100%, he’s where, like I said, it was building, he’s a freshman, got a lot (of things going on). Everybody’s—he’s a five star, he’s this, he’s that. Like I said, when I’m bringing the players in here, Coach Harbaugh and myself, we treat them like they’re our children. No, we wouldn’t want anybody to treat him any different. We’ve done a really good job with these young guys and just continue to feed them that medicine. A little bit at a time, little bit at a time until they’re ready.

"I feel like he’s where he needs to be. He’s ready, he’s ready to take on a bigger task and I think that you guys will get a chance to see him each week and improve, increase the reps and improve his play."