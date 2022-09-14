This time last year, Michigan safety Makari Paige making any type of impact out on the field almost seems unfathomable. Stuck behind experienced players while trying to learn an entirely brand new defensive scheme, the 2021 season was a vast difference from 2020 when he was given playing time as a true freshman out of necessity.

Now, heading into week three of the 2022 season, he is proving himself to be a mainstay on the defense. Someone who has figured it out and knows what he needs to do.

For co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, he has watched Paige's growth firsthand from the beginning of the year.

"I think the defense he ran in high school was a lot of man coverage, so last year he was kind of understanding the principles of zone, how to communicate and how to adjust based on formations," Clinkscale said. "You saw him, again, like I've mentioned before, he's grown a lot in the spring, he carried it over into the summer and he's doing a good job so far in the fall."

As for what's next for Paige, Clinkscale wants to continue adding more to his list of responsibilities. Not just learning the key areas of being a successful safety, but learning how to play defensive back, too.

Clinkscale is pleased to see it all coming together for the junior.

"The thing about Makari is that he's been playing very physical," Clinkscale said. "He had a good opportunity to get an interception in the game. He understood the coverage, he kind of baited the guy into throwing the fade ball. He didn't capitalize and the receiver did a good job of trying to defend the ball but he's understanding all the concepts very well.

"I'll put him at nickel sometimes, I even put him at corner. He understands the zone concepts there, too. His growth has been good. I want to keep challenging him, getting him a bigger role."