It's no secret that the recipe for a successful Big Ten program includes recruiting the state of Ohio. Michigan has a handful of talented players from the talent-rich state and appear to be focusing on the state once more as the 2023 recruiting class prepares to wrap up.

U-M has a feather in its cap when it comes to the state of Ohio in co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale.

A Youngstown native, Clinkscale understands the importance of being able to recruit the state of Ohio.

"It's a major priority," Clinkscale told reporters on Wednesday. "To be honest with you, anywhere we have connections and anywhere there are talented football players, it's an extreme priority. Ohio just being right down the street. I'm from Ohio and I know the football there is high level. We definitely want to continue to tap into that. The different players we have on our team from Ohio have been big impacts for us.

"Want to continue to do that, build those relationships back up and continue to bring those players up here and show them what we're about. It's been going pretty well here recently. Want to continue that trend and want to continue with the '24 class and anybody else, finalize the '23 class."

There's always a narrative coming out of the Ohio State-U-M game, can the winner regain momentum within the state?

With the Wolverines winning two in a row against the Buckeyes, what does it do for recruiting in Ohio?

Clinkscale believes it helps to a certain degree but believes it can also have a more national impact, too.

"I think it's been big for, at least, in Ohio," Clinkscale said. "Nationally, I think a lot of people have taken notice. I think all the victories have been big. I think having the record we have right now is huge. The way we win, the style we play with, I think everybody—it's just refreshing to see a team play together and not just one side of the ball being so impactful. That's what I think has been critical for us in recruiting and in any aspect. They like the way we play, they like the style, our band of play."