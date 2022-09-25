STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. SR is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.

It was not a great day for the EDGE rushers against Maryland. The Terrapin's offensive line largely kept the outside pressure in check until later in the game. Mike Morris was Michigan's best player on the outside, generating 6 pressures a QB hurry, and 1 sack. Jaylen Harrell kind of disappeared in this one. He only won against his blocker 11% of the time against Maryland, bringing his season number down to 17%. Harrell was seen as a strong run defender who needed to improve his pass rush heading into the season. He was arguably Michigan's best pass rusher through the first two games, but the law of averages has appeared to take over. He is still one of Michigan's best defenders, but as the Wolverines look to generate more pass rush and adjust the scheme, he could continue to see his snap share dip. Taylor Upshaw continues to struggle at the other EDGE spot. Upshaw was expected to be the stronger pass rusher compared to Harrell, with two possibly rotating in pass/run situations. Upshaw just hasn't generated enough pressure and has 0 sacks through Michigan's first 4 games. The only player with a lower pass rush grade than Upshaw is George Rooks. STOCK UP: With Upshaw struggling the second group we have been talking about from the offseason until now continues to show potential and promise. Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore, and Eyabi Okie continue to show flashes, each with different strengths and opportunities. Okie has only played 26 snaps but has won 25% of his battles, generating 4 pressures, 3 hurries, and a sack. He grades out as Michigan's best pass-rushing EDGE just slightly ahead of Mike Morris. Okie joined the team halfway through camp, so they are probably just bringing him along, but he has the quickest first step among this group. Moore is only a freshman, but physically he is way ahead of schedule and it shows on the field. Moore is winning 22% of his matchups and has generated a pressure, hurry, or sack on more than a third of his reps. He had a sack and a 25% win rate against Maryland. At times McGregor can make a play that looks just like Hutch, and then get stood up and bullied by a lineman on the next one. He didn't make much of an impact against the Terrapins, but he has all the tools to be successful. He hasn't played a ton of football in the past few years, so the hope is more reps help him become more consistent.

On the inside, Michigan continues to see stout run defense from Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, and Mason Graham. Smith stood out in the second half against Maryland. With Michigan facing a level of adversity for the first time this season, the Wolverines needed someone to step up. Mazi is seen as a quiet leader, but one who leads most by his play on the field. He began to win matchups and stuff runs for the Wolverines which helped flip the script for the defense. Pairing with Jenkins, the two continue to help create some pass pressure up the middle and fill gaps in the run game. Jenkins has been Michigan's best-run defender and is currently second on the team in tackles. Rayshaun Benny, Cam Goode, and Kenneth Grant have not gotten a lot of snaps this season, but have each had strong moments. Benny has the edge early in the season, but Grant's ceiling is sky-high. Like Graham and Moore, being a freshman should limit his potential for 2022 but he is so physically gifted he needs to get more opportunities.

The linebackers have been up and down early in the season and will welcome the return of Nikhai Hill-Green who was out again in this one. Junior Colson led the way in tackles, but was a little bit of a mixed bag with a missed tackle and gave up a reception each of the 6 times he was in coverage. Michael Barrett has continued to serve well in the WILL role in the absence of Hill-Green. He was Michigan's second-best defender Saturday but continues to struggle in his limited pass rush opportunities. Hill-Green's speed may push Barrett to the sideline as the defense continues to look for pressure from every spot of the defense. Kalel Mullings was Michigan's worst defender by far against Maryland. He was out of position a few times, had a missed tackle, and gave up 2 receptions in his 2 coverage snaps. He is the lowest-rated defender through Michigan's first four games. Will have to see what his role will be moving forward.

Michigan's secondary continues to be the strength of the 2022 defense. DJ Turner now rates as Michigan's best defender for the season after leading the way against Maryland. Gemon Green is right behind him as the second-best defender and just a hair behind Turner in pass coverage. Turner ranks as the 7th best coverage corner in college football while Green ranks 12th. Through 4 games the two have combined to give up only 62 yards total. Maryland's pass offense is no joke, and the two outside corners did an excellent job at largely shutting them down. I am running out of words for Mike Sainristil. He was Michigan's best tackler and pass rusher Saturday against Maryland. He doesn't match the cover skills of Daxton Hill but has filled his shoes in a lot of ways for the defense. He is the 5th best pass-rushing corner in the country through 4 games, and his 2 sacks have him 1 behind Mike Morris for the team lead. He has a 69% reception rate but does not give up the big play, and has not given up a touchdown so far. Will Johnson would be a breakout star in almost any other season but instead is just a solid #4 in this loaded group. He had an average day against Maryland but is Michigan's 11th-ranked defender on the season so far. Aside from the 34-yard TD he gave up against Colorado State, Johnson has only given up 4 receptions for 30 yards. He has been good at contesting routes and getting tackles immediately as well, only giving up 7 YAC yards.