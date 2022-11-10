STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. Stock Report is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.

Michigan football was playing without Jaylen Harrell in this one. The storyline heading into the game on the EDGE was about Mike Morris needing to play his best game and could Okie excel in a more featured role.

EDGE vs Rutgers Player Total Snaps Pressures Sacks PRI Mike Morris 25 4 2 42.9 Eyabi Okie 28 0 0 0 Taylor Upshaw 26 3 1 21.4 Derrick Moore 11 0 0 0 Braiden McGregor 9 0 0 0

STOCK UP: Well, Mike Morris answered the bell. Four total pressures, two sacks, and a ridiculous 42.9 pass rush impact. Morris continues to put together a pretty remarkable season carrying the pressure of replacing Aidan Hutchinson. His nine sacks (no 1/2 sacks) on the season have him tied for 4th most in the nation, and he leads the Big Ten. His 25.7 PRI score is first in the nation among pass rushers, with a minimum of 150 snaps. his 37.1%-win percent is 5th in the nation. It is time to say it. Mike Morris is one of the best EDGE rushers in the country. I hyped Taylor Upshaw all off-season, so I will not miss an opportunity to call out his rise. He's strung together a few good weeks in a role similar to what he had last season. Against Rutgers, he played similar snaps to Morris and Okie and performed well again with three pressures and a sack. Upshaw had a bigger role early in the season but lost ground to the rising Eyabi Okie. With Harrell sidelined, Upshaw performed better in the bigger role, and Okie faded. My prediction for Okie's position was as a Josh Uche-like passing-down specialist when he first arrived. He hasn't registered a sack since Indiana, and I wonder if he will slip back into that role with Harrell returning and Upshaw rising. Derrick Moore and Braiden McGregor continue getting limited snaps and making little impact. Each has improved throughout the season, and I wouldn't be shocked to see either make a big play as the season winds down, and both will be serious contenders to start next season.

I want to bring something new to this feature every week. I have to be honest; I am running out of things to say about the interior of the defensive line. The turnaround from what Michigan was running with Don Brown to what we see today is remarkable. STOCK UP: No, not a mistake. I am putting each of the top 4 defensive tackles into stock up. Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, and now Rayshaun Benny have been playing phenomenally since Penn State, and the game against Rutgers was no different. The Wolverines stuffed the run and forced Rutgers to rely on the passing game with their freshman QB, which led to three third-quarter interceptions. Three of Rutgers' 13 drives were more than three plays. Their longest drive was at 3:19. The Knights netted 14 rushing yards on 19 attempts. This was a complete shutdown, and it started on the inside. Michigan has monster athletes in the middle, and their versatility allows Jesse Minter's scheme to thrive, including some brilliant second-half adjustments.

Defensive Line Alignment Snaps Player NT 3T 4T 5T Mazi Smith 15 15 1 0 Kris Jenkins 0 12 9 1 Mason Graham 2 7 1 0 Rayshaun Benny 0 7 1 0

Rutgers only ran 47 plays, so there aren't a lot of numbers to pull from, but as we have said all season, the eye test takes it home for the interior. They are moving all over the line, maintaining gap integrity, getting and breaking double teams, stopping the run, and creating pressure up the middle. They have top-flight talent and depth developed. There has been some peaking over the horizon to Ohio State and their recent inability to run the ball. It would be best if you felt good about that matchup today with how well the defensive line is playing.

We are starting to see some consistency from the group we picked on the most, including one of the best games we've ever seen from a Michigan defender. STOCK UP: Let's start with that performance because Michael Barrett has earned some top-billing attention. Just a reminder of how Barrett got here. He was a star QB with 7,300 scrimmage yards in high school. He could have played QB at Georgia Tech but chose to come to Michigan and convert to LB. He spent his first two seasons earning his way on special teams with limited snaps on defense in his sophomore season. He was waiting his turn to play Viper in Don Brown's defense. In 2020, he got his chance as the starting Viper and performed well, but obviously, that season didn't go as anyone anticipated. Brown was let go, and the Viper position was no more. Linebackers transferred out of the program, but Barrett stayed. He worked his through injuries and was demoted to a lower role. With Nikhai Hill-Green battling injuries, Barrett has taken over the WILL spot and performed well. Against Rutgers, we saw the culmination of a player dedicated to the mantras of Jim Harbaugh. A team player who contributes however he is asked and battles through adversity. The highest-graded defensive player against Rutgers, Barrett got his first career interception and then another one on the next drive he returned for a touchdown. He had a 50% coverage rating where he allowed only 3 yards receiving. I have picked on his coverage all year. Against Rutgers, he was Michigan's highest-rated player in coverage. Have yourself a day Mike. Junior Colson remains the best linebacker at this time, albeit quietly. He is Michigan's leading tackler and highest-rated tackler behind only Rod Moore. He was targeted zero times in the passing game and has taken huge strides when in coverage. He was in the slot five times and lined up as a safety once, so this isn't the staff hiding him. He also lined up on the defensive line twice and generated pressure. I've picked on both of these guys a lot. They were challenged in a public way by the coaches, and they responded. STOCK UP: I want to point out that Jimmy Rolder saw a jump in snaps against Rutgers while Kalel Mullings was out and played at a high level. He notched four tackles on only 14 snaps. He graded out as Michigan's best defender in run defense and was the highest-rated tackler behind Colson. Needless to say, Rolder taking a giant leap as a freshman and being able to contribute would be massive for the rest of the season. I tend to avoid Stock Down on an injured player, but I think Rolder may have just taken Mullings role in this one.

Another opportunity for a younger play to step up with Gemon Green staying on the sidelines. Green was dressed and was cleared to play, but without practicing during the week he was held out for 5-star freshman Will Johnson. So, how did the corner wearing #2 do in his first career start?

Pass Coverage vs Rutgers Player Targets Receptions Yards DJ Turner 6 4 54 Mike Sainristil 7 5 45 Will Johnson 6 1 48

STOCK UP: Will Johnson, as Josh Henschke always says, "five-star gonna five star.".

This is such a veteran move by Johnson. Before the snap he heads into a heavy backpedal. Barrett drops back like he is in zone coverage and therefor responsible for the receiver. Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt senses a collapsing pocket and releases the throw to what he thinks is an open receiver. It was a brilliant setup by Johnson who has already pivoted to jump the route and get the interception. We get to see Johnson's game breaking ability as well as he returns the pick 29 yards. Johnson's biggest ding so far this season has been missed tackles. He gave up only 1 reception for 4 yards, but a missed tackle led to 44 yards after the catch. Johnson has been awesome in coverage and has I have said before in any other year, he is likely a regular starter as a freshman. Through 9 games, Johnson has 153 coverage snaps and he is the highest graded corner in coverage. He has played only 57 less snaps than Mike Morris. Why is that relevant? Michigan's highest rated total defenders? Mike Morris (84.6) and Will Johnson (82.7).

DJ Turner can shine in the spotlight but also get picked on. He has been beaten on deeper throws this season, and each time has been an absolute dime from the QB, but despite his crazy speed, he is getting beat down the sideline allowing the throw even to happen. We've also seen him lose contested balls, including a back shoulder fade in the end zone to WR Sean Ryan, where Turner committed a brutal PI, and Ryan still came down with the ball. Turner is second to Johnson in coverage rating, giving up a 43.7% completion percentage when targeted. Mike Sainristil continues to excel in his role. He is solid in coverage, and while he gives up a 65.8% completion percentage when targeted, he typically makes the tackle right away and limits yards after the catch. Sainristil's value comes through when he gets into the box and impacts the run game and the pass rush. He is Michigan's highest-graded non-edge pass rusher, with six pressures and two sacks this season.

Another starter out with Makari Paige missing the game against Rutgers. He has been Michigan's best overall safety this year in my opinion. We've seen RJ Moten lose the starting job and significant snap share along with Paige's rise, so unlike other spots where younger players were getting a shot, this was a chance for Moten to earn a bigger role moving forward. At this point, I am locked into my theory that Moten is out of position and should be moved to linebacker. I sold myself the idea that his experience as a top baseball centerfielder would allow him to be a ball-hawking safety, but we have seen the opposite this season. Moten has made plays on the ball but has also been caught out of position.

I saw this immediately during the game and was so frustrated. Moten should be playing as the deep help here and likely as a shot at an interception. Instead, he is caught staring into the backfield, and by the time he reacts, he takes a terrible angle and completely takes himself out of the play. Moten grades out as a terrific tackler, and he hits hard. He was third behind Colson and Rolder against Rutgers. He makes an impact when in the box in the run game and has six pressures on only 18 snaps this year. Maybe the pass coverage comes along, and he works his way back as Paige did, but I am drooling at the idea of 6'0", 230lb Moten playing more in the box.

Safety Alignment Snaps vs Penn State Player DL Box Safety Slot Corner Rod Moore 0 4 22 9 0 RJ Moten 0 12 16 5 0 Quinten Johnson 0 3 17 5 0