STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.

Well, that was fun. STOCK UP: Ohio State was going to dare JJ McCarthy to beat them, even more so once Blake Corum was unable to continue. The Buckeyes ran Cover 0 throughout the day offering no safety help from deep routes. Challenged accepted.

PASSING DEPTH VS OHIO STATE DISTANCE COMPLETION YARDS TOUCHDOWNS 20+ 3/7 153 2 10-19 0/3 0 0 0-9 9/11 110 1 Behind LOS 0/0 0 0

I continue to be perplexed by the intermediate throws. McCarthy's bread and butter early in the season, but he has been missing at that range at a crazy clip. High throws, throws too fast and too far outside, etc. But that isn't the story here. YOU LIKE DEEP BALLS? HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM DEEP BALLS? Touchdown passes of 69 and 45 yards on throws over 20 yards. Cornelius Johnson took a nice 3rd down dig route 75 yards for McCarthy's first touchdown of the day. Receivers got open and McCarthy hit them. Was it a flawless day? No, but Ohio State went the Don Brown route, they tried to shut down Michigan and dared them to beat them with big plays and that's exactly what JJ did.



McCarthy Clean vs Pressure Pressure Comp % Yards TD YPA TWP Clean 10/17 58.8% 187 2 11.0 0 Under 2/8 25% 76 1 9.5 1

The Buckeyes have been one of the better teams at creating pressure all season, with nearly 1/3 of dropbacks. They did create pressure against Michigan, with 30.8% of JJ's dropbacks. McCarthy was only 2/8 on those plays, but one of those completions was the deep touchdown to Johnson. 10/17 for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns on throws from a clean pocket. McCarthy also ran the ball well, 5 for 35 yards and a "smash fest" touchdown. 20 of his 35 yards came after contact, pretty good for a quarterback.

Blake Corum was trending in the right direction all week but no one truly knew what he could handle until he hit the field. It was obvious on the first cut that Corum was not right, and was unable to continue. STOCK UP: Donovan Edwards was dealing with an injury of his own to his hand and yet he went out and had one of the best performances for Michigan RB in the history of the rivalry.

Donovan Edwards vs Ohio State ATT YARDS YPA TD YCO 10+ 22 216 9.8 2 93 3

Touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the 4th quarter buried the Buckeyes for good. As Harbaugh said that's the thing about running the ball, it wears you down. So while Michigan wasn't successful in the first half, they stuck with it and it paid off big to close the game. While we saw Kalel Mullings in a short-yardage situation, a 3rd and 1 where he was unable to achieve the first down, we realized his true brilliance when he completed a pass to Luke Schoonmaker in the second half. That first run wasn't about Mullings being the short-yardage back, it was about setting up that trick play later. Genius.

Edwards Run by Direction Direction Attempts Yards TD 1st Downs 10+ Yards Outside 9 22 0 1 0 Inside 7 21 0 2 1 Middle 6 173 2 2 2

Nice day for the receivers, and one became a Michigan legend.

MICHIGAN RECEIVERS VS OHIO STATE WR Targets Receptions Yards TDs CTT/CTC Ronnie Bell 6 3 46 0 1/0 Cornelius Johnson 5 4 160 2 0/0 Roman Wilson 2 1 0 0 0/0 Andrel Anthony 1 0 0 0 2/0 Colston Loveland 3 1 45 1 0/0 Luke Schoonmaker 2 1 15 0 1/1 AJ Henning 1 1 3 0 0/0

STOCK UP: I have picked on Cornelius Johnson a lot this year, but in the biggest game of the year we got to see why many like myself had such high expectations for the wideout. Turning a short dig route into a 75-yard touchdown and getting open with a nasty double move for a deep shot. That's a legendary performance that will be remembered for a long time. Pretty standard game from Ronnie Bell, with lots of targets, about a 50% catch rate, and no contested catches. It has been a surprise to not see Roman Wilson continue to become an expanded threat for Michigan, and we've talked about Andrel Anthony all season. 3 targets combined, 1 catch, for 0 yards. Luke Schoonmaker played but was still limited, only playing 24 snaps. Colston Loveland has been brought along all season, felt like a big play was coming at any moment. He was only able to reel in 1 of his 3 targets, but it was a big one, a wide-open 45-yard touchdown down the sideline.



Michigan's offensive line dominated when they needed to, once again proving they are the best unit in college football STOCK UP: The middle of the line led the day with Zak Zinter, Olu Oluwatimi, and Trevor Keegan having great days. What a day for Keegan, returning from injury and having one of his best days as a Wolverine. Keegan was the highest-graded OL in pass protection on the day, giving up 0 pressures. Olu led the way as Michigan's best-run blocker, shocking I know.

Pass Protection Against Ohio State OL Pressures Allowed Efficiency Ryan Hayes 2 96.3 Trevor Keegan 0 100 Olu Oluwatimi 0 100 Zak Zinter 1 98.1 Karsen Barnhart 1 98.1