After 15 years of coaching Swimming and Diving teams at the University of Michigan, head coach Mike Bottom is set to retire later this summer. Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced the transition on Wednesday in a press release.

"Today, Mike Bottom informed us that he plans to retire from full-time coaching," said Manuel. "An Olympic caliber coach, Mike sustained Michigan's legacy of success in the pool for many years and will always be remembered for stewarding great success in men's and women's swimming and capturing the 2013 men's national championship. I deeply appreciate his passion for the sport, his love of U-M, and his willingness to continue leading the program while we search for his replacement."

Bottom coached the Michigan men's team for the last 15 years, while coaching both the men's and women's teams for the last 11 seasons. His career highlight came in 2013 when he led the men's team to a national championship.

"Following my 15th year leading Michigan teams and over 30 years of collegiate coaching, my excitement moves to cheering on future success. In the coming weeks, I will enjoy being part of our summer national and international pursuits. I am excited to pass the helm to a fresh new leader who will win championships and mentor champions. I am so grateful for the leadership of Warde Manuel and Rob Rademacher over these past years and the growth partnerships that I've enjoyed with so many coaches and staff members. Go Blue!"