Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday night in Lincoln. Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Cornhuskers, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara will duel with Nebraska's Adrian Martinez. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. NEBRASKA'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense Category Michigan Nebraska Points Per Game 39.8 (12th) 15.5 (12th) Total Yards Per Game 436.8 (40th) 322.0 (42nd) FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank 4th 17th PFF Offense / Defense Rank 18th 44th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Nebraska's pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense Category Michigan Offense Nebraska Defense Completion Percentage 62.1 (63rd) 62.8 (94th) Yards Per Game 181.1 (111th) 199.8 (43rd) Yards Per Attempt 9.6 (13th) 6.2 (24th) Touchdowns 7 (71st) 6 (37th) Interceptions 1 (6th) 5 (33rd) Sacks Per Game 0.2 (2nd) 1.8 (86th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Rank U-M Passers 10th U-M Receivers 44th U-M Pass Blocking 56th NU Pass Rush 27th NU Coverage 23rd

Analysis: Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara has not been sacked this year, and Nebraska's pass rush has gotten home all too often, making it conceivable to believe that the Wolverines will be able to keep him clean. Last week at Wisconsin, the Wolverines proved they can push the ball down field, racking up 253 yards through the air despite not having a ton of help from the run game. Michigan's numbers don't tell the full story of how solid its passing game is, with efficiency being the name of the game and giving the Maize and Blue the slight edge. Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Nebraska's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense Category Michigan Offense Nebraska Defense Yards Per Game 255.0 (7th) 122.2 (44th) Yards Per Carry 5.6 (5th) 3.7 (54th) Touchdowns 18 (12th) 3 (17th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 2.2 (1st) 6.7 (48th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Ranks U-M Runners 7th U-M Run Blocking 55th NU Run Defense 83rd NU Tackling 43rd

Analysis: Michigan's rushing attack has been a bit quieter and less explosive over the last two games, but churning out 112 ground yards against the Badgers last week can't be overlooked, even if it took 44 carries. The Huskers are giving up just 122.2 yards on the ground and have fared well the last two weeks — trending in the opposite direction that Michigan has — yielding only 108 yards combined against Northwestern and Michigan State. Advantage: Michigan

NEBRASKA'S OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown Category Nebraska Michigan Points Per Game 32.3 (50th) 12.8 (6th) Total Yards Per Game 502.0 (11th) 285.8 (15th) FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank 27th 15th PFF Rank 56th 6th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Nebraska's pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Nebraska Offense Michigan Defense Completion Percentage 67.1 (28th) 53.8 (15th) Yards Per Game 266.5 (39th) 170. 6 (16th) Yards Per Attempt 9.8 (8th) 5.9 (18th) Touchdowns 6 (89th) 6 (37th) Interceptions 2 (22nd) 2 (97th) Sacks Per Game 3.0 (112th) 2.6 (40th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank NU Passer 30th NU Receivers 19th UW Pass Blocking 112th U-M Pass Rush 14th U-M Coverage 30th

Analysis: Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez is completing two thirds of his passes and making less mistakes this season than he has in the past, but his offensive line is struggled. On the other side, Michigan's pass rush is surging, having notched six sacks last week, which has helped a secondary that has been good but not great. Advantage: Michigan's pass rush over Nebraska's offensive line, and Nebraska's quarterback and receivers over the Wolverines' coverage

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Nebraska's rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Nebraska Offense Michigan Defense Yards Per Game 235.5 (14th) 115.2 (33rd) Yards Per Carry 4.9 (33rd) 3.3 (31st) Touchdowns 20 (2nd) 1 (3rd) Tackles For Loss Per Game 6.3 (85th) 5.4 (79th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank NU Runners 74th NU Run Blocking 53rd U-M Run Defense 8th U-M Tackling 6th