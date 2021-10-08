 Michigan Wolverines Football: Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-08 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Nebraska

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday night in Lincoln.

Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Cornhuskers, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

Michigan Wolverines football Cade McNamara
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara will duel with Nebraska's Adrian Martinez. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. NEBRASKA'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense
Category Michigan Nebraska

Points Per Game

39.8 (12th)

15.5 (12th)

Total Yards Per Game

436.8 (40th)

322.0 (42nd)

FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank

4th

17th

PFF Offense / Defense Rank

18th

44th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Nebraska's pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense
Category Michigan Offense Nebraska Defense

Completion Percentage

62.1 (63rd)

62.8 (94th)

Yards Per Game

181.1 (111th)

199.8 (43rd)

Yards Per Attempt

9.6 (13th)

6.2 (24th)

Touchdowns

7 (71st)

6 (37th)

Interceptions

1 (6th)

5 (33rd)

Sacks Per Game

0.2 (2nd)

1.8 (86th)
PFF Ranks
PFF Category Rank

U-M Passers

10th

U-M Receivers

44th

U-M Pass Blocking

56th

NU Pass Rush

27th

NU Coverage

23rd

Analysis: Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara has not been sacked this year, and Nebraska's pass rush has gotten home all too often, making it conceivable to believe that the Wolverines will be able to keep him clean. Last week at Wisconsin, the Wolverines proved they can push the ball down field, racking up 253 yards through the air despite not having a ton of help from the run game.

Michigan's numbers don't tell the full story of how solid its passing game is, with efficiency being the name of the game and giving the Maize and Blue the slight edge.

Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Nebraska's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense
Category Michigan Offense Nebraska Defense

Yards Per Game

255.0 (7th)

122.2 (44th)

Yards Per Carry

5.6 (5th)

3.7 (54th)

Touchdowns

18 (12th)

3 (17th)

Tackles For Loss Per Game

2.2 (1st)

6.7 (48th)
PFF Ranks
PFF Category Ranks

U-M Runners

7th

U-M Run Blocking

55th

NU Run Defense

83rd

NU Tackling

43rd

Analysis: Michigan's rushing attack has been a bit quieter and less explosive over the last two games, but churning out 112 ground yards against the Badgers last week can't be overlooked, even if it took 44 carries.

The Huskers are giving up just 122.2 yards on the ground and have fared well the last two weeks — trending in the opposite direction that Michigan has — yielding only 108 yards combined against Northwestern and Michigan State.

Advantage: Michigan

NEBRASKA'S OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown
Category Nebraska Michigan

Points Per Game

32.3 (50th)

12.8 (6th)

Total Yards Per Game

502.0 (11th)

285.8 (15th)

FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank

27th

15th

PFF Rank

56th

6th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Nebraska's pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense
Category Nebraska Offense Michigan Defense

Completion Percentage

67.1 (28th)

53.8 (15th)

Yards Per Game

266.5 (39th)

170. 6 (16th)

Yards Per Attempt

9.8 (8th)

5.9 (18th)

Touchdowns

6 (89th)

6 (37th)

Interceptions

2 (22nd)

2 (97th)

Sacks Per Game

3.0 (112th)

2.6 (40th)
PFF Ranks
Category PFF Rank

NU Passer

30th

NU Receivers

19th

UW Pass Blocking

112th

U-M Pass Rush

14th

U-M Coverage

30th

Analysis: Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez is completing two thirds of his passes and making less mistakes this season than he has in the past, but his offensive line is struggled. On the other side, Michigan's pass rush is surging, having notched six sacks last week, which has helped a secondary that has been good but not great.

Advantage: Michigan's pass rush over Nebraska's offensive line, and Nebraska's quarterback and receivers over the Wolverines' coverage

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Nebraska's rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense
Category Nebraska Offense Michigan Defense

Yards Per Game

235.5 (14th)

115.2 (33rd)

Yards Per Carry

4.9 (33rd)

3.3 (31st)

Touchdowns

20 (2nd)

1 (3rd)

Tackles For Loss Per Game

6.3 (85th)

5.4 (79th)
PFF Ranks
Category PFF Rank

NU Runners

74th

NU Run Blocking

53rd

U-M Run Defense

8th

U-M Tackling

6th

Analysis: Nebraska runs everything from designed quarterback runs and straight handoffs, to the triple option, making it a hard rushing attack to stop. Michigan's defensive line has played better by the game and continues to slow down opposing rushers, making this an intriguing matchup. Due to the threat that is Martinez when he's out of the pocket, the Huskers have the slight edge.

Advantage: Nebraska

---

