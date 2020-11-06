Michigan Wolverines football takes on the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon ET on Fox Sports 1. Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up, when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics. RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana RELATED: Previewing Indiana With A Hoosier Insider

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye has two sacks this season. (AP Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team: Michigan: 22nd with a score of 11.6 Indiana: 18th with a score of 12.9 Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores: Michigan Overall: 40th with a score of 61.0 Offense: 17th with a score of 73.7 Defense: 71st with a score of 45.2 Indiana Overall: 13th with a score of 79.4 Offense: 45th with a score of 54.7 Defense: 14th with a score of 79.6

ESPN's SP+ Rating

ESPN's SP+ rating is "a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency" created by Bill Connelly, designed to predict future games, and doesn't serve as a résumé ranking. Here's how the metric sees Michigan and Michigan State: Michigan Overall: 16th with a rating of 15.7 Offense: 29th with a rating of 33.6 Defense: 13th with a rating of 17.8 Indiana Overall: 25th with a rating of 11.9 Offense: 33rd with a rating of 32.8 Defense: 26th with a rating of 21.4

Analysis: Though Michigan took a nose dive in every metric above, the Wolverines were have still proven to be fairly efficient, especially offensively. Indiana, on the other hand, has shown that its defense is its strength, which tells us the Wolverines' offense against the Hoosiers' defense will be the most entertaining and intriguing matchup of the afternoon. All in all, ESPN's FPI gives Indiana a 56.8 percent chance to win at home.

Michigan Offense vs. Indiana Defense