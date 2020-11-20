 Michigan Wolverines Football: What The Analytics Say About Michigan And Rutgers
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Tale Of The Tape: What The Analytics Say About Michigan And Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday night in Piscataway.

Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up, when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Mike Sainristil caught a 23-yard touchdown pass last weekend.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Mike Sainristil caught a 23-yard touchdown pass last weekend. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:

Michigan: 42nd with a score of 5.8

Rutgers: 72nd with a score of -0.8

Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:

Michigan

Overall: 75th with a score of 44.6

Offense: 38th with a score of 61.0

Defense: 101st with a score of 32.9

Rutgers

Overall: 79th with a score of 43.2

Offense: 101st with a score of 29.8

Defense: 54th with a score of 54.0

ESPN's SP+ Rating

ESPN's SP+ rating is "a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency" created by Bill Connelly, designed to predict future games, and doesn't serve as a résumé ranking. Here's how the metric sees Michigan and Rutgers:

Michigan

Overall: 27th with a rating of 10.7

Offense: 35th with a rating of 33.0

Defense: 26th with a rating of 22.2

Rutgers

Overall: 108th with a rating of -10.5

Offense: 112th with a rating of 20.8

Defense: 90th with a rating of 31.5

Analysis: Both teams have been bad through four games and have 1-3 records coming in, but the Scarlet Knights have been worse. Michigan has failed to sustain drives on offense, but has had success in stretches. Consistency is what it's missing. Rutgers, on the other hand, is turnover-prone and has failed to rack up yardage.

ESPN's FPI gives the Wolverines a 63.5 percent chance to pull out the win over Rutgers.

Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense

According to PFF, Michigan has the No. 45 offense in the country while Rutgers' defense ranks at No. 113 after four weeks.

A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense: Pass Game Matchup
Category National Rank PFF Grade

U-M Pass Offense

33rd

76.2

U-M Pass Blocking

37th

73.5

U-M Receiving

44th

70.6

RU Pass Rush

50th

72.7

RU Pass Coverage

122nd

41.0
