 Michigan Wolverines Football: Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment Status, Recruiting More Talent To Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment Status, Recruiting More Talent To Michigan

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football has six commitments in its class of 2022, a haul that ranks 22nd in the country according to Rivals.com's team rankings. One of the premier pledges is Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, the No. 33 wideout in the country and fifth-ranked player in the state.

Trent impressed last week at the Under Armour All-America camp in Ohio, with his stature at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds — and speed for his size — standing out among the skill position players. Trent held his own while going up against top-flight competition at the event.

"The competition was straight," Trent said. "I did okay, I had three reps and went two for three. So, I liked it."

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Tay'Shawn Trent is set to take his official visit this summer.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Tay'Shawn Trent is set to take his official visit this summer. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Trent's primary recruiter was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, who still keeps in close contact with the only receiver pledge in the class as it stands right now.

"It’s really just been about how I’m doing, how I’m doing in school, not really about the sport," Trent said of his talks with Gattis and Co. "They just want to know how I’m doing as a person."

