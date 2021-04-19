Michigan Wolverines football has six commitments in its class of 2022, a haul that ranks 22nd in the country according to Rivals.com's team rankings. One of the premier pledges is Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, the No. 33 wideout in the country and fifth-ranked player in the state.

Trent impressed last week at the Under Armour All-America camp in Ohio, with his stature at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds — and speed for his size — standing out among the skill position players. Trent held his own while going up against top-flight competition at the event.

"The competition was straight," Trent said. "I did okay, I had three reps and went two for three. So, I liked it."

