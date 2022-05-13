Taylor Bump's late-game heroics lift Michigan past Northwestern

The Michigan softball team overcame a stagnant offensive performance on Friday night to claim its spot in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game by defeating Northwestern, 2-1.
Neither offense was able to do anything early in the game. Michigan's Meghan Beaubien and Northwestern's Danielle Williams were absolutely fantastic in the pitcher's circle, and neither team could break the 0-0 tie.
Finally in the bottom of the fifth inning, with runners on second and third base, head coach Carol Hutchins opted to (attempt to) intentionally walk Northwestern's Rachel Lewis. However, one of Beaubien's pitches was wild, and got behind catcher Hannah Carson, and Northwestern's runner from third scored on the play, marking the first run of the game.
Michigan was retired in order in the sixth inning, and was down to its final out in the top of the seventh inning. Carson kept the inning alive with a two-out single, and Sierra Kersten came in as a pinch runner. Luckily for Michigan, Kersten's added speed wasn't ultimately needed. With its tournament hopes on the line, Taylor Bump took Williams' pitch over the left field wall for a two-run home run.
Annabelle Widra retired the Wildcats in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win for the Wolverines and send the team to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.
The Wolverines will now take on Nebraska on Saturday in the championship game. Michigan has taken on the Cornhuskers twice this season, but has lost both times. Saturday's game will take place at 11 a.m. at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing.