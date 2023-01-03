Taylor Upshaw enters transfer portal as graduate transfer
Michigan had its third transfer portal entry since its season ended in Arizona on Saturday. Deuce Spurlock and Julius Welschof entered the portal on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and Taylor Upshaw entered on Tuesday night as well, per the transfer portal.
Upshaw was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class from Bradenton, Florida. He committed in November of 2017, and waited his turn behind numerous stud pass rushers.
He did not see game action as a freshman in 2018, but he was able to break on to the scene in a small capacity in 2019. Like Welschof, Upshaw was buried behind the likes of Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Kwity Paye, Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and others.
He played in six games in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2020, Upshaw recorded his career high for tackles in a season with 17. He also forced a fumble in Michigan's horrific 2020 season.
Then, in 2021, the emergence of Ojabo began, and Upshaw was quickly buried on the depth chart once again. He played in 11 games in 2021, but he only recorded five tackles
The production didn't increase much from the 2021 season to the 2022 season. Upshaw played in all of Michigan's 14 games, and he recorded 12 total tackles.
Players like Eyabi Okie, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor all carried the load at the EDGE position while Upshaw was stuck behind the aforementioned players.
Perhaps the highlight of Upshaw's Michigan career will be his interception of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in Michigan's 45-23 win over the Buckeyes on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
Ohio State was driving deep into Michigan territory in the fourth quarter, and Stroud desperately tossed the ball to an open receiver, but the ball deflected off of his hands and landed in the arms of Upshaw.
The interception likely sealed the game for Michigan, and the players immediately ventured over to the sideline to take a picture with the turnover buffs.
The outgoing transfer count for Michigan is now up to eight players. They are listed below:
Cade McNamara
Erick All
Louis Hansen
George Rooks
Alan Bowman
Deuce Spurlock
Julius Welschof
Taylor Upshaw
Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review as more players enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of Michigan's season.
