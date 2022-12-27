Members of the TCU defense met with the media on Tuesday to preview its coming College Football Playoff against Michigan.

Multiple members of the Horned Frogs defense were asked about the U-M offense and whether it had seen something comparable this season.

It was defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie who started off with the comparison and it was a team that had recently beaten the Horned Frogs.

"There's some aspects that are very similar to a K-State and some guys like that, because what Kansas State did to us -- we, unfortunately, fell short to them in the Big 12 Championship game," Gillespie said. "But from the big personnel packages and running the ball and really controlling the clock and moving the sticks and stuff like that, there's a lot of resemblance from that aspect. It's going to be quite a bit different from what we've gotten to see week in and week out. But I also feel like there's some differences that we'll bring to the table as well. I think it's going to be a great matchup."

As to be expected, the Horned Frogs program is feeling confident headed into Saturday's game, which shouldn't come as a surprise.

The main emphasis that will turn that confidence into results on the field with the defense starts in the trenches.

"I guess we're about to find out," Gillespie said when asked how TCU's defense matches up with U-M's offense. "We feel very confident with it. Obviously, the question was brought up earlier. This is a little bit different personnel package and from what we've seen through the course of the season. But we also feel like we've got some things within our defense that we can go into. But again, just like I was saying, I think it has to start up front. If we can sit there and control at some point, and at some parts of the game, control the line of scrimmage and do those things, then we're going to have to win on the early downs and put them in some predictable situations hopefully.