The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Ohio for last weekend's ESPN Underclassman Camp and saw several talented recruits. Here are ten that he believes Michigan should take a closer look at.

Detroit offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt holds five offers.

WR Carnell Tate, Chicago (Ill.) Marist (2023)— Tate could very well be the next big thing out of Chicago. Only a 2023 prospect, Tate was one of the more impressive wide receivers at last weekend’s camp. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Tate has great size and will continue to add height and weight to his already impressive build. He is from the same 7v7 program as Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy and already holds a trio of offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State and Vanderbilt. OL Jackson Pruitt, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech (2022) — Pruitt is actually listed as a defensive tackle on Rivals, but his future appears to be on the interior of the offensive line. I was really impressed with Pruitt’s athleticism and bend. He had the look of a high-level prospect and was the best offensive lineman in his group along with 2023 Michigan offer Amir Herring. Michigan has obviously recruited hard out of Cass Tech, and Pruitt is friends with U-M commit Raheem Anderson. Pruitt holds early offers from Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland and others.

OL Johnathan Slack, Detroit (Mich.) King (2023) — Slack is a bit on the smaller side, but he has the potential to grow into an elite level guard or center over the next couple of years. Slack showed off great technique and foot speed and definitely moved the needle at last weekend’s camp. Slack holds early offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ole Miss, which is a testament to his potential. Michigan is no stranger to King, so Slack is definitely worth monitoring moving forward. DL Tyson Ford, St. Louis (Mo.) John Burrows (2022) — I’ve been consistent in saying that Michigan should recruit more and harder out of St. Louis. The city is producing more and more high-end talent, and there is no true recruiting force in the area. Several schools from around the country have had success in St. Louis, and Michigan should take a look at jumping in the mix for Ford. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Ford is a big-bodied end that dominated at the camp. He looked quick, strong and displayed everything you want upfront. He has offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others.

DL Popeye Williams, Westfield (Ind.) High (2022) — Of course, I made sure to give Popeye a look. Who doesn’t love that name? With that said, Williams is actually a very skilled prospect, so it’s no surprise he’s starting to generate more attention on the recruiting trail. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Williams looks a little like a tweener right now, but he was terrific at the camp. He’s powerful, built well in his lower half and showed plenty of speed off the edge. Williams has offers from Kentucky, Penn State, Wisconsin and others. LB/S Nolan Ziegler, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic (2022) — Ziegler was one of the more impressive overall performers at last weekend’s camp. He was excellent in individual drills and ran a faster 40 than some of the higher rated running backs. Ziegler is an imposing prospect at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and could be a great fit as a ‘Viper’ because of his ability in coverage or inside linebacker depending on how he fills out. Ziegler has program ties and is someone that could really rise this fall. He has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Nebraska and others.

CB Maxwell Hairston, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2021) — This camp was focused around underclassmen, but there were a few 2021 recruits that competed in the event, including Hairston. Michigan still needs another corner this cycle, and while it’s in a good spot with top target Kamonte Grimes, Hairston makes a lot of sense. He is more of a traditional corner with great height and length. On top of that, he is from a program Michigan recruits hard, and he could be one of the biggest risers on the trail this fall. Hairston has a chance to be a steal. CB Toriano Pride, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North (2022) — As I mentioned above, St. Louis is wide open and should be an area Michigan invests more in. Pride is from one of the best programs in the city, and he had an outstanding showing at the camp. Pride isn’t super tall or long, but he has speed and plays with great technique. On the hoof, Pride is an impressive, compact athlete. He is already approaching 20 offers. Some of his best are Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.