Terrance Williams II, Frankie Collins, and Michigan's spark off the bench

Terrance Williams II had early workouts Tuesday morning before Michigan's tilt against Michigan State at the Crisler Center.

The sophomore forward spent the early hours alongside graduate assistant Colin Anschuetz in the gym improving his form and not so-much aiming the basketball but rather getting the ball up-and-over.

Having a more developed form leading up to crunch time in one of the most important games on the schedule for the Wolverines would be crucial for Williams as a key role player off the bench.

Michigan needed everything that Williams and the rest of the non-starting playmakers provided in the 87-70 win. After going the entire month of February without converting a three-point basket, Williams hit on three from beyond the arc for nine points.

"The three 3's (from Williams) were huge for us," sophomore center Hunter Dickinson said. "Anytime that you can really open up that defense, I mean, they were gassed, so we knew our shooters were going to have open looks. T-Will took advantage of that and paid them back."

While Dickinson ended up the night's topic of discussion with a career-high 33-point outing and his on-court jawing to Tom Izzo and the rest of the Spartans, it was the bench for Michigan that climbed out of their hole of struggles seen in recent games to be a catalyst towards a blowout victory at home.

It gives the Wolverines ease when going to the bench after giving the starters extended minutes. A less-exhausted starting group in lead-up to the Big Ten Tournament and a possible NCAA Tournament berth means an uptake of reliable playmakers.

Williams admitted that the consistency wasn't there for him and the rest of the bench but Tuesday's outing could mean a change in the tide. For Williams, as long as him and others understand the role they maintain and be prepared when the time comes, everything will fall into fruition.

"It helps a lot," Williams said. "The starters play a lot of minutes but they can't do everything. That's what the substitutions are for in basketball. Try to provide a spark off the bench and try to get some life off the bench. I think we did that (Tuesday)."

Freshman guard Frankie Collins also picked up heavy minutes in the first half in replacement of grad transfer guard Devante' Jones when the latter was called for two early fouls in the first three minutes of the game.

Collins didn't record a single-point, even going 0-for-2 from the free throw line, but did match his career-high in assists and steals with four and two, respectively.

"Frankie was huge," Dickinson said. "Bringing in minutes off the bench when DeVante' had two fouls knowing that he wouldn't be able to play the rest of the first half. I think the stats are a little misleading. He might not have had the most padded stats but (Frankie's) impact was felt out there (Tuesday). He played a great game and really happy for him with the way he was able to play out there."

As Jones continues to grow as a facilitator and scorer after a sputtering start to the season, his soaring influence is being felt by Collins, at least that's what acting head coach Phil Martelli believes.

Martelli mentioned the close relationship Jones and Collins have on-and-off the court and have shown to be pulling for one another during games and in practice.

"For Frankie to go up another notch, he has to become a better practice player," Martelli said. "He's getting there right? He's that proverbial 1% but maybe tomorrow we're going to tweak him and ask him to be 5% better in practice. And then keep going, because you know as you look around the program, he's gonna have the ball. In this game next year, he has to be Frankie plus-plus."