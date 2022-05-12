Terrance Williams II has a targeted approach to offseason improvements

Michigan forward Terrance Williams II exited his freshman year with a laundry list of areas in his game that he needed to work on. Those areas weren't going to be overnight fixes, something that wasn't going to just improve just because he's another year older and another year wiser.

It was something he had to work on by spending countless hours in the gym during the offseason working on.

While far from perfect, Williams is pleased with his progression but certainly not satisfied. Appearing on the recent episode of the Defend the Block podcast, Williams was asked about the strides he made during his sophomore season.

There was a lot he liked and a lot he didn't.

"I feel like it definitely came to light during the season," Williams said. "Weight-wise, I feel like I moved way better this year. I maintained around 218-220. So, conditioning-wise, I feel like I was way better. I was able to play more minutes than I could've last year. Last year, I used to get tired a lot. This year, I really didn't get tired.

"Even with my three-point shooting like I talked about last year, I feel like I did improve a lot. I feel like I need to be more consistent with that. It's something I can work on. All this offseason work is for me, what I need to work on and get better at. During the season, it can show like it did last year."

When it comes to improvements during year three with the program, Williams' goals are very specific.

When asked about what he would like to improve upon, he gave a very specific breakdown of what he needs to do to get better on both ends of the floor moving forward.

"On the offensive side, I would say being more consistent with my threes," Williams said. "A lot of ball-handling, I will do a lot of ball screen action this offseason. Just creating whenever the time is needed."

And on the defensive end:

"On the defensive end, I just want to be able to guard one through five. That comes with a lot of mobility because my hips are tight. I'm going to start taking yoga, I'm going to start stretching a lot with Coach Sandman. I'm going to work on my lower body strength as well as my upper body strength. I'm going to be able to bang with bigs as well as guards. Those are the main focuses on the offensive and defensive ends, I would say."

