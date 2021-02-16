Terrance Brooks has the benefit of being able to learn from a former Super Bowl champion on a daily basis.

After all, the three-star 2022 defensive back out of Plano (Texas) John Paul II is the son of Chet Brooks, who starred at Texas A&M before helping the San Francisco 49ers win the Lombardi in 1990.

Now, Chet coaches defensive backs at John Paul II and conducts private workouts in the offseason. Terrance, of course, soaks up as much as he can.