Texas DB Terrance Brooks Building Strong Relationship With Mo Linguist
Terrance Brooks has the benefit of being able to learn from a former Super Bowl champion on a daily basis.
After all, the three-star 2022 defensive back out of Plano (Texas) John Paul II is the son of Chet Brooks, who starred at Texas A&M before helping the San Francisco 49ers win the Lombardi in 1990.
Now, Chet coaches defensive backs at John Paul II and conducts private workouts in the offseason. Terrance, of course, soaks up as much as he can.
“Training with my dad is good,” Terrance said. “I’m just going through the process of getting better and working on my skillset. We’re also working on quickness. Overall, it’s great to have him working with me.”
On the recruiting front, Terrance is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. He holds more than 30 offers from top programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.
While he is a Texas A&M legacy, Terrance is keeping an open mind with his recruiting process and carefully weighing his options.
