Texas LB Jeremy Patton Breaks Down Impressive Official Visit To Michigan
Jeremy Patton made the trek all the way from tiny Tenaha, a small town in East Texas, to Ann Arbor for his official visit with Michigan this weekend.
While the three-star athlete had an interesting start to his OV, Patton left extremely impressed with Michigan and Ann Arbor.
“When I first got there, I saw the hotel, and it was like an antique hotel,” Patton said. “It was really creepy to me. I’m not going to lie. It was different than what I was used to in Texas. But after a while, Ann Arbor grew on me. It’s not too big or small. Some highlights were getting to hang out with the players. They gave me the real information. They told me that the culture was different and that the coaches really look out for you. I liked the vibe from the coaches.
“There are real, genuine people in Ann Arbor that are trying to build you on the field, in the classroom and for life after ball. I really enjoyed it while I was down there. It was all about helping me better. If I do well, then Michigan does well. It all correlates.”
Patton is one of the most intriguing prospects in the south this cycle. He dominated in the smallest 11-man classification in the Lone Star State, rushing for more than 1,000 yards on offense and racking 120 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan loves Patton as a linebacker and has made him a top priority over the last several weeks. Both defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebackers coach George Helow made strong impressions on him during his time on campus.
