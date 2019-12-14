Texas OL Cullen Montgomery Goes In-Depth On Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several top underclassmen for ‘The Game’ a few weeks ago, including Cullen Montgomery.
The three-star 2021 Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal offensive lineman made his way to Ann Arbor for the third time this calendar year, which shows just how serious he is about the Wolverines.
Once again, Michigan made a big impression.
“Even though they lost, the atmosphere was amazing,” Mongomery said. “I got to go on the field for warm-ups and talk to the coaches. After the game, I got to do a walk and talk with Coach (Ed) Warinner. It was a really great visit. I really enjoyed it out there. It was the place to be.”
When asked what the biggest highlight of the trip was, Montgomery didn’t hesitate to give this answer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news