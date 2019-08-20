Michigan has offered a handful of centers in the 2021 class, including Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints product James Brockermeyer.

The brother of five-star mega recruit Tommy Brockermeyer, James made a name for himself this spring and is quickly establishing himself as one of the most sought after interior offensive linemen in the state.

