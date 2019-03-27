There’s still the feeling in the Tech locker room, though, that the Red Raiders haven’t gotten the respect they deserve. Culver admitted he and his teammates like to embrace the underdog role regardless of point spreads, an us againt the world mentality that has worked well for them this season.

ANAHEIM, Cali. — Texas Tech enters Thursday night’s game with Michigan with an identical 28-6 record. The Red Raiders have beaten some outstanding teams, are ranked No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency (to U-M’s No. 2) and have one of the nation’s top players in wing Jarrett Culver.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and his staff have been the intimidator more often than not this year, but Beard admitted Wednesday he knows his team is in for a different challenge playing Michigan.



“We have so much respect for Michigan's program. On behalf of everybody in our program, I'm speaking for our players and staff, we want to say how much respect we have,” he said. “This is our third year building the program and we will often study other programs, whether it be something we saw on the news or in a magazine or read and maybe even X's and O's, the end of a game. I can't tell you how many times we have talked the last three years about Michigan basketball with our guys, whether it be the defense … one of the best defensive teams in college basketball …

“We strive to be in that conversation, which I think we are, or just their culture, their tradition, their fan base. This is a game that we are excited to be a part of and at the top of the reason for the list of why, it's our respect for Michigan.”

Beard was an assistant under Bobby Knight at Tech when the Red Raiders lost to Beilein’s West Virginia team in a game that came down to the wire. He saw then how good Beilein was as a coach, and he’s seen the Wolverines evolve under him, as well.

This team, however, is different than those West Virginia teams. The Wolverines are now winning with defense first, a switch from when Beilein teams were about outscoring everyone.

Beard knows U-M is also capable of getting hot, however, and scoring some points.

“What scares me about Michigan? Everything,” he said. “It starts with their Hall of Fame coach. Simply stated, this team doesn't beat themselves. If you're going to beat Michigan you have to score more points than them. We will have to play our cleanest game of the year, our best forty minutes.

“But that's what this time of year is. This game is no different than the other ones around. As you advance you have to win, and this next step will be a tough one for us. It’s a lot easier to talk about than do. Michigan has great talent, in my opinion, several great players, really good, and is best defensive team we have played all year with an offensive balance that concerns us. We will have to play really well.”

Beilein and Beard have similar backgrounds in that they both started at small colleges and worked their way up. Beilein has been a guy he’s looked up to, Beard said, as someone who did it the same way.

He’d like to be mentioned in the same breath with Beilein someday, and a win over the Wolverines Thursday night could help. He knows it won’t come easy.

“I'll say this about Michigan, and I hope that people have the same view about us … when I think of Michigan, I think of discipline,” he said. “They don't beat themselves. They're a low turnover team. I think they have the fewest of anybody this year, nine a game. That means you're not beating yourself.

“On the defensive end it's hard to get baskets against them because of their scheme, their discipline, their athletic size. I would hope when people talk about Texas Tech they realize we try to make it hard for the opponent to score, and we value the ball and try to get shots, as well.”



