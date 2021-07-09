 The 10 Most Important Recruits Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Saw During Satellite Camp Blitz
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-09 17:18:25 -0500') }}

The 10 Most Important Recruits Michigan Saw During Satellite Camp Blitz

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff traveled across the country and took part in several summer satellite camps last month.

The tour allowed the Wolverines to spend time with a number of top 2022 targets. Here is a look at the 10 most important in the 2022 class and where Michigan stands coming out of a busy month.

ATH Dillon Bell, Houston (Texas) Kinkaid

Bell performed for the staff at its satellite camp in Big Rapids, just a day after making an unofficial visit. A versatile prospect, Bell was originally offered as a running back but worked out at wide receiver after offensive coordinator Josh Gattis became increasingly involved in his recruitment. Bell saw the staff again at its Nashville satellite camp but did not work out — instead spending extra time with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Bell was back on campus for his official visit just a few days later. In total, Bell saw the staff on four separate occasions. Michigan has the lead in his recruitment at this time, but Georgia and Texas A&M recently offered.

