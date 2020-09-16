Nov. 10 was the previous date the campaign was expected to tip off, with the Michigan Wolverines originally expected to host Georgia State that night.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which is just two weeks later than when it was originally scheduled to begin.

According to Norlander, college basketball teams will be allowed to begin practicing on Oct. 14. Preseason scrimmages and exhibition games have also been eliminated for this upcoming season, with the majority of collegiate programs oftentimes playing at least one of the latter, and sometimes even a "secret scrimmage" against another team (with no fans or media in attendance).

The later start date has trimmed off four regular-season games, with the new maximum number of contests teams will be allowed to play sitting at 27.

With postponements and cancellations likely inevitable this upcoming year, FOX college basketball reporter Andy Katz has reported that the minimum number of games teams will need to qualify for the NCAA Tournament is 13, while at least four non-conference games have been recommended.

Location details and the potential presence of fans have not been released yet.

Michigan was originally slated to travel to Oregon on Nov. 14, and to London on Dec. 6 to take on Kentucky, but those two showdowns have already been canceled.

The official Maize Rage Twitter account put out the following tweet below upon hearing of the season's new start date: