The Michigan Wolverines' football team is slated to have 43 combined four and five-star prospects on its roster in 2020, which checks in as the third most in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State's 58 and Penn State's 51). Below is a look at the three highest-rated prospects out of high school on every Big Ten roster in 2020, and a quick description of each of their situation's heading into next season.

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill was rated as the No. 24 player nationally out of high school. (AP Images)

Illinois

Breakdown: Luke Ford will be allowed to play with the Illini for the first time in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore after sitting out last season following his transfer from Georgia, and is expected to be a key contributor at tight end alongside junior Daniel Barker. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams will be behind fifth-year senior Brandon Peters (and potentially others) on the quarterback depth chart, while fifth-year senior Milo Eifler will arguably be the Illini's best linebacker after beginning his career at Washington.

Indiana

Breakdown: Despite nearly being a top-100 recruit out of high school, redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle is expected to serve as fellow redshirt sophomore Michael Penix's backup at quarterback. Sophomore Sampson James will also be standout junior Stevie Scott's backup at running back, while redshirt freshman Cameron Williams will compete for playing time for the first time in Bloomington in a crowded and stellar Hoosier linebacker unit.

Iowa

Breakdown: Redshirt junior wideout Oliver Martin is the only player listed above, because Iowa has seven other four-stars on its roster who were rated outside the Rivals250 out of high school, meaning it's impossible to differentiate or rank them.

Martin, meanwhile, transferred to Iowa City from Michigan prior to the 2019 campaign, but appears to be the club's fifth best receiver heading into 2020.

Maryland

Breakdown: Fifth-year senior linebacker Shaq Smith will likely start for a second straight year on the Terrapin defense after transferring in from Clemson, while freshman wideout Rakim Jarrett was a major recruiting coup for head coach Mike Locksley, who flipped the nation's third best high school receiver from LSU. Jarrett will be expected to provide an immediate boost at receiver alongside junior Dontay Demus and redshirt sophomore Jeshaun Jones. Safety Nick Cross, meanwhile, became a key contributor last year as a freshman and will likely contribute once again in 2020 as a sophomore.

Michigan

Breakdown: Sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton is heavily expected to earn a starting job alongside fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp in 2020, after having come on strong late last season. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill will also likely earn a starting role following Josh Metellus' graduation, while sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet is basically viewed as a co-starter with redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins after the former ran for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns last year as a freshman.

Michigan State

Breakdown: Despite primarily playing receiver last year, sophomore Julian Barnett is now listed as a cornerback and will compete for a starting role there in 2020. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, meanwhile, will likely serve as a backup along the Spartans' offensive front, while redshirt sophomore Kalon Gervin will fight for a starting cornerback job alongside Barnett and redshirt junior Shakur Brown.

Minnesota

Breakdown: Like Iowa, the reason only two players are listed above is because Minnesota has four other four-stars on its roster who were ranked outside the Rivals250 out of high school. Junior Daniel Faalele has become a staple at right tackle for the Gophers, while freshman linebacker Itayvion Brown is expected to be a backup linebacker and possibly redshirt in 2020.

Nebraska

Breakdown: Receiver Zavier Betts will have an outstanding chance to contribute right away as a freshman in 2020, especially in the wake of star fifth-year senior wideout J.D. Spielman's transfer last week. Sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson is now viewed as junior quarterback Adrian Martinez's go-to target through the air after he hauled in 453 yards in 2019 as a freshman, while offensive tackle Turner Corcoran will likely redshirt as a freshman.

Northwestern

Breakdown: Redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Johnson's Northwestern career got off to a horrendous start last year (one touchdown, four picks and a 46.3 completion percentage in 108 attempts) after he transferred in from Clemson, and he appears to be second-string (at best) on the depth chart behind fifth-year senior Peyton Ramsey. Redshirt sophomore Devin O'Rourke is buried on the defensive end depth chart, meanwhile, while it's a safe bet offensive tackle Peter Skoronski will redshirt as a freshman in 2020.

Ohio State

Breakdown: Junior Justin Fields has turned into arguably the game's best quarterback and is viewed by many as a Heisman frontrunner, after having spent his freshman season of 2018 at Georgia. Senior linebacker Baron Browning's tenure has not gone according to plan so far in Columbus, though he is expected to take on the biggest role he's had yet in his career. Nick Petit-Frere, meanwhile, is the favorite to win the team's starting right tackle job as a redshirt sophomore.

Penn State

Breakdown: Junior Micah Parsons has been a staple in PSU's front seven and is one of the best linebackers in the entire country heading into 2020. Senior Lamont Wade will likely start at safety for the Nittany Lions next season, while sophomore Brandon Smith will compete for playing time as a backup linebacker.

Purdue

Breakdown: Both wideout David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis had outstanding seasons as freshmen last year, and are already viewed as two of the best players in the conference at their respective positions as sophomores. Marvin Grant, meanwhile, will be a redshirt freshman in 2020 and will likely serve as a backup safety.

Rutgers

Breakdown: Redshirt junior linebacker Drew Singleton appears destined to serve in a backup role once again for the Scarlet Knights in 2020, while senior Brendon White will have an outstanding shot to win a starting safety job after transferring in from Ohio State. Redshirt junior Micah Clark, however, is buried on the defensive line depth chart and has yet to contribute during his time in Piscataway.

Wisconsin