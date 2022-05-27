The Acker Exclusive Part II: Addressing Michigan admissions

Jordan Acker is entering his fourth year as the chair of the Board of Regents at the University of Michigan. Acker, who's still yet to turn 40, was determined to give Michigan's Regents an injection of youth when he ran for office and assumed his position in 2018. After graduating from U-M in 2006, he worked as an associate for the White House Office of Presidential Personnel before being appointed by former President Barack Obama in March 2011 to be an attorney-advisor to Secretary Janet Napolitano at the Department of Homeland Security. Ultimately, he decided to return home and work for his family company, Goodman Acker, P.C., in 2013. In the summer of 2016, Acker dealt with extreme discomfort from back spasms. A doctor prescribed what he described as a simple medication. Shortly after beginning the drug, it would complicate his liver and put him in and out of the hospital. He credits the doctors at the University of Michigan Hospital for saving his life and inevitably inspiring him to run for office to show his gratitude for the institution that kept his heart beating. Acker didn't plan to run for office deliberately. He and a group of friends were planning a trip to Iowa City to watch Michigan play the Hawkeyes when Acker found himself in a rabbit hole on the University's website. He accidentally came across the Board of Regents page by clicking the wrong button. Acker went through the page and asked himself who this group was and what happened next would change the course of his life and the University's future. "I'm looking at this page, like, 'Who are these people? What do they do?' And I noticed a lot of these people are pretty old. And my buddy said to me, 'great! You're running for office now,'" and I told him that's ridiculous," Acker said on Sunday afternoon. "But there was nobody who was a millennial on the board, and nobody who attended or graduated college in the 21st century on the board. It felt like a great place for me to give back to a place that has given me so much." "In the past, it's been decided by backroom deals and was a who's who, and I realized that, as a 34-year-old, if I tried to beg the right people, I'd never win." Fast forward to 2018, and Acker, who totaled over 30,000 miles on his car going to every Democratic club in the state to get elected, won the race by defying the odds of his age through boots on the ground, face-to-face campaigning. Acker was now the chair with an eight-year term of an eight-person Board of Regents. Fast forward to the present day, and things have changed at the University. In a three-part series, Acker sat down with Maize & Blue Review to discuss NIL, the misconceptions of Michigan admissions, the next president, and much more. Here's how the series will go: Part I: The reality of NIL at Michigan Part II: Addressing Michigan admissions Part III: A new presidential era

Part II: Addressing Michigan admissions

For a Michigan fan, when it comes to pointing fingers, the topic of admissions is often on the other side of the arrow. Do you want to know what happens when you search "admissions" on The Den? This: