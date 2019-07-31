In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Michigan Wolverines had two draft selections in Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis continuing the program’s strong run in the draft in recent years.

Two current seniors this season have a chance of becoming the Wolverines to be drafted. Both center Jon Teske and point guard Zavier Simpson have the potential to hear their names called in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Athletic’s NBA Draft writer Sam Vecenie thinks both Teske and Simpson have things to work on if they want to make it to the NBA.

“Teske’s big thing is the jump shot,” Vecenie told The Wolverine. “If he can become a legit stretch-five as opposed to being, I wouldn’t want to call him a fake stretch-five right now, but he’s not necessarily the most consistent with the jumper. I think if he can really start to knock down shots from distance that would go a long way because I do really buy into the defense for him.”