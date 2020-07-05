 The Best Throws From Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy At Elite 11
The Best Throws From Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy At Elite 11

The Best Throws From Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy At Elite 11

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville for this year's Elite 11 Finals, which featured Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.

Watch his best throws from the event.


