The final hours: how Alex Orji decided on Michigan
"It's always been a family affair, but ultimately they make the decision."That's what Mariam Orji, mother of Michigan quarterback signee Alex Orji, said when asked about his decision to flip from V...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news