Michigan made a major statement nationally this weekend after bulldozing then-ranked No. 10 Penn State 41-17 in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' big win.

1. There are no longer any doubts that Michigan is not a College Football Playoff contender

People will say what they will about the results of Saturday's game. That Penn State is overrated and didn't deserve to be ranked where it was, and that Michigan has still yet to play anyone with a pulse. That's fine but the results speak for themselves. The win over the Nittany Lions suggests that the Wolverines are ready to compete nationally and will be in consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Looking at the rest of the schedule, it's been clear that the Wolverines and Ohio State are on a collision course to play for the right to be in the playoff. The last Saturday in November is looking to be a colossal game. There's no chance that two Big Ten teams could make the playoff, right?

2. This is what Michigan can look like playing complete football

All season, it always felt as if one side of the ball played slightly better than the other. With it was the offense playing more sound football than the defense one week, or the defense making up for a sputtering offense, Saturday's game gave a glimpse into what the Wolverines can look like when both sides of the ball are humming simultaneously. Sure, there are things on the offensive side of the ball that can be cleaned up after a win like that, despite the gaudy rushing numbers. Defensively, being more aware of the quarterback keepers to avoid one breaking out on you as Sean Clifford did in the first half is something that can be cleaned up, too. When you look at the game in a vacuum, two bad plays resulted in most of PSU's scoring. It wasn't really that close. If both sides of the ball can continue to play in stride, there's another level that U-M can hit.

3. Jim Harbaugh said it best: 'I think our defense is really good and they're taking that step to being a dominant defense'