Michigan wrapped up its non-conference slate by cruising to a 59-0 victory over UConn. It was another opportunity for the Wolverines to get a variety of players some valuable playing time. Now, the schedule ramps up with the Wolverines welcoming 3-0 Maryland to town. Below, Maize & Blue Review gives its three final thoughts from the Wolverines' blowout victory over the Huskies.

The offensive line has work to do

Leaky pass protection and tackles behind the line of scrimmage, it wasn't a very encouraging performance by the offensive line on Saturday. Sure, you could make the argument that the first-team offensive line hasn't played much football together since they've been benched early but even the first-team guys have made uncharacteristic mistakes. Injuries have made an impact, too. During the play Cade McNamara ended up getting hurt, he was hung out to dry by Trente Jones, who was beaten badly by his assignment and was allowed a free shot on McNamara. Perhaps the Wolverines will play up to the competition when Big Ten play opens on Saturday but the line is looking like a position group that has question marks. Questions that we didn't think needed to be asked heading into the season.

Special teams are just that — special

Talk about a complete performance, the special teams unit checked every box on Saturday. A punt block, a punt return for a touchdown, near-perfect on field goals, good punt protection. What more can you say? The Wolverines continue to play special teams at an elite level. Jake Moody's 60-plus-yard attempt at the end of the half was simply a test to see if he could do it. Sure, it reflects on the overall percentage of his then-perfect percentage but it would've broken a school record.

Michigan is deep at receiver, when will they be utilized?