Michigan opens up the 2024 season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State. Perhaps the win was more gritty than it needed to be but there's plenty to take away from the game. Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' win over the Bulldogs.

1. There needs to be rhyme and reason with quarterback rotations

I'll be honest, I had no idea what the reasoning behind some of the quarterback rotation decisions on Saturday. Midway through drives, you'd see a change, in one play and out the next, the premise of getting two quarterbacks in the game is fine if you have a plan. It didn't seem like there was a plan. With two quarterbacks consistently switching out, even if it's every other play, you're not allowing one to find a rhythm and establish a baseline, especially if you trust one quarterback to throw the ball over the other. Is the rotation at quarterback the sole reason why the offense struggled at certain points on Saturday? Of course not. But it certainly doesn't help. With film out there, you're now treading dangerously into predictable territory when it comes to the usage of Alex Orji. With a short pass to Donovan Edwards, a throw in the turf and the rest are running plays, teams aren't going to be afraid of Orji's athletic ability if they know what's coming. You cannot run the ball with Orji every single time, smart teams are going to sniff that out quickly. Texas will be the ultimate test and there needs to be a method where both quarterbacks can play without being predictable.

2. The defense will keep Michigan in a lot of games if offensive struggles continue

U-M's defense is going to be the great equalizer if the offense continues to struggle to find its footing throughout the year. It has all the makings of being elite. It has a consistent pass rush, the pass defense was there amidst some lapses and someone always stepped up and made a play when the group needed one the most. The defense is clearly the least of the Wolverines' concerns. Wink Martindale is going to bring the heat, that much is clear. The Wolverines' lone touchdown given up on the day was when Ja'Den McBurrows got burned on a cover zero. It wouldn't have been such an easy score if McBurrows had help but that's the risk you take when you send the house. Martindale disguised coverages well, confusing the Bulldogs' offense on multiple occasions. Mikey Keene couldn't get comfortable and was forced into making some bad throws. Will Johnson continues his elite status, perfectly jumping a route for the pick-six to end the game. As long as the defense remains elite, the Wolverines have a shot in every game.

3. The offensive line needs time