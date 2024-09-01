Michigan opens up the 2024 season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State. Perhaps the win was more gritty than it needed to be but there's plenty to take away from the game.
Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' win over the Bulldogs.
1. There needs to be rhyme and reason with quarterback rotations
I'll be honest, I had no idea what the reasoning behind some of the quarterback rotation decisions on Saturday.
Midway through drives, you'd see a change, in one play and out the next, the premise of getting two quarterbacks in the game is fine if you have a plan.
It didn't seem like there was a plan.
With two quarterbacks consistently switching out, even if it's every other play, you're not allowing one to find a rhythm and establish a baseline, especially if you trust one quarterback to throw the ball over the other.
Is the rotation at quarterback the sole reason why the offense struggled at certain points on Saturday? Of course not.
But it certainly doesn't help.
With film out there, you're now treading dangerously into predictable territory when it comes to the usage of Alex Orji. With a short pass to Donovan Edwards, a throw in the turf and the rest are running plays, teams aren't going to be afraid of Orji's athletic ability if they know what's coming. You cannot run the ball with Orji every single time, smart teams are going to sniff that out quickly.
Texas will be the ultimate test and there needs to be a method where both quarterbacks can play without being predictable.
2. The defense will keep Michigan in a lot of games if offensive struggles continue
U-M's defense is going to be the great equalizer if the offense continues to struggle to find its footing throughout the year.
It has all the makings of being elite. It has a consistent pass rush, the pass defense was there amidst some lapses and someone always stepped up and made a play when the group needed one the most.
The defense is clearly the least of the Wolverines' concerns.
Wink Martindale is going to bring the heat, that much is clear. The Wolverines' lone touchdown given up on the day was when Ja'Den McBurrows got burned on a cover zero. It wouldn't have been such an easy score if McBurrows had help but that's the risk you take when you send the house.
Martindale disguised coverages well, confusing the Bulldogs' offense on multiple occasions. Mikey Keene couldn't get comfortable and was forced into making some bad throws.
Will Johnson continues his elite status, perfectly jumping a route for the pick-six to end the game.
As long as the defense remains elite, the Wolverines have a shot in every game.
3. The offensive line needs time
I don't think the offensive line was bad on Saturday but it certainly wasn't great. It's going to take some time for everything to gel and fall into place.
Even last season during a national championship-winning year, it takes time for an offensive line to come together even if familiar faces are returning on the line.
This year, five new starters haven't played together with consistency. The group needs game reps. With improved offensive line play, the running game will get better, Warren will have more time to operate and you'll start to see more consistent drives being put together.
One thing I am looking at is the center position. With Dom Giudice having most of the snaps, he did have some leverage issues at times during the game. One was alarming enough that Greg Crippen came in for an extended stay.
Considering the bulk of the OL coaches have returned, you have to trust them to go to the drawing board this week and show film where everyone can improve.
There's a good OL in there, it just needs time.
