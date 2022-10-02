The past two seasons for the Michigan football program have been about exorcising longstanding demons that have stood in its path at every turn. Last year, it was the Camp Randall losing streak. This year, the losing streak at Kinnick Stadium had been discussed heavily leading up to Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes. Another demon was banished. Here are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' 27-14 victory over Iowa.

1. Iowa's offensive numbers look a little inflated to the norm, especially in the passing game—and that's OK

Everywhere you looked, you couldn't go far without Iowa's poor offensive numbers being thrown in your face. Ranking dead last in every key metric, many were left wondering how the Hawkeyes would be able to keep up on the scoreboard if the offense wasn't humming. Looking at the stat sheet, especially the passing yardage, it certainly didn't look like the Hawkeyes struggled offensive in the loss—and that's OK for the Wolverines. Considering the Wolverines allowed only 35 rushing yards, the Hawkeyes were put into a position to throw often, right where U-M wanted them. Spencer Petras finished the game with 246 passing yards, with a good 60 of those yards coming in garbage time. The Wolverines didn't allow too many big plays and Petras took what was given to him, which wasn't much. The pass rush was effective towards the end of the game. When it's all said and done, the passing numbers don't look great but you have to consider the circumstances. Couple that with a win on the road, you'll take that every time.

2. A healthy Donovan Edwards is so important to the Michigan offense

His numbers aren't going to pop off the stat sheet but getting Donovan Edwards back onto the field against Iowa was huge for the Wolverines. He adds a different element and allows some of the weight to be lifted off Blake Corum's shoulder. Only rushing the ball 5 times, it's his receiving ability that is always a threat and will force defenses to be mindful of his location at all times. Case in point, his touchdown pass. While McCarthy didn't excellent job once he broke out of contain, Edwards got himself wide open in the endzone for a big, and easy, touchdown in that spot of the game. Once he's close to full strength, his usage will only increase. As will his importance.

3. A rapidly improving offensive line is finally playing together at full strength