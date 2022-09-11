Michigan has cruised to a 2-0 start to the 2022 season with a 56-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday in a game that was delayed by over an hour due to weather. The delay certainly didn't hurt the Wolverines as the Rainbow Warriors were clearly outmatched throughout the game. Below, Maize & Blue Review gives its three final thoughts on the Wolverines' blowout victory.

Some finality to the quarterback situation is good for the program

It didn't have to take Jim Harbaugh to name J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback during his postgame press conference to know which way it was headed. In the Wolverines' first two games of the season, we saw how well the offense flowed with McCarthy in at quarterback compared to anyone else. It won't be the expectation every week, but a near 100% completion percentage and playing mistake-free football should get you the nod every single time. Now that the quarterback situation is behind everyone, at least for now, the program can now look ahead to Big Ten play where the real tests will be had. QB1 is clear and the offense can now function in a way that will play to McCarthy's strengths. All things that will make the Wolverines even better by the end of the season.

It was a boring game—and that's OK

All things considered, it's not a bad thing to play a boring game during non-conference play. You don't necessarily learn anything but you also don't have any concerns, either. True tests for this program won't come until Big Ten play but, until then, as long as the Wolverines can walk away healthy and with the win, that's all you can really ask for. These games aren't made to jump to conclusions. Yes, you can make the argument that McCarthy has yet to be challenged, and you would be correct. But some of the passes he has made do not come by being schemed by the coaching staff—it comes from true arm talent. In a game where many players who won't typically see the field get the chance to get some in-game experience, it only bodes well for the future of the program.

The Michigan faithful are just that, faithful