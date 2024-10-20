The Final Word: 3 thoughts after Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois
Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Illinois.
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury
Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta will miss Saturday's game against Illinois.
in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
The effort coming out of a bye is concerning
It's easy to say, "This is what you do after a bye week?"
But, considering the Wolverines objectively looked worse than they did in the loss against Washington, there should be plenty of concern about what's happening in practice during the week and how it's translating to the field.
The offense is beyond inept, the defense can only do so much to keep a team at bay before the wheels fall completely off.
With a game against Michigan State where the narrative is quickly shifting, there's zero room for error moving forward.
No one should be safe
The honeymoon is beyond over. While Sherrone Moore's job isn't in doubt yet, no one should be considered safe as he diagnoses how to fix the program moving forward.
That means players, on-field and off-field staff, even analysts.
Moore needs to analyze the program from top to bottom and make the necessary changes. The status quo isn't good enough and cannot be explained away. If Moore wants to bring the program back, the difficult decisions need to be made moving forward.
Replacing a legendary head coach isn't easy but it's simply stunning how quickly things have plummeted.
What's the point of a quarterback battle moving forward?
If all three quarterbacks turn the ball over, can't lead drives and simply do not play good enough to win, what's the point of trotting out another guy out there at this point?
Replacing Tuttle is just putting lipstick on the proverbial pig, it's not going to make a difference and it gives the fans a different scapegoat and to point fingers.
The quarterback position needs to be addressed during the offseason and won't be fixed during the season.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram