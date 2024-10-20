The Final Word: 3 thoughts after Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

It's easy to say, "This is what you do after a bye week?"

But, considering the Wolverines objectively looked worse than they did in the loss against Washington, there should be plenty of concern about what's happening in practice during the week and how it's translating to the field.

The offense is beyond inept, the defense can only do so much to keep a team at bay before the wheels fall completely off.

With a game against Michigan State where the narrative is quickly shifting, there's zero room for error moving forward.