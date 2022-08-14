The Kobe Bufkin hype train has officially left the station

Michigan's expectations for rising sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin are high this season, almost as high as Bufkin's expectations are for himself. He also has the attention of his teammates, too, as multiple players have singled him out as a player that will make a big leap on the court this season.

Speaking with reporters this week, Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard was asked about Bufkin and acknowledged that the young guard has a big opportunity ahead of him and he could have a similar trajectory of many players in his position.

"I've seen a ton of growth in Kobe," Howard said. "Kobe knows there's been a ton of guys in our league, and I'm speaking of the Big Ten, that have made second-year jumps. We've also had a guy on our team that has made a huge second-year jump and that was Franz Wagner. Kobe looks at this as an opportunity for him and he knows that he's getting more of an opportunity to get more minutes. Not only just his offensive production but his defensive production.

"It's nice to see a young man that's not coach-driven. This is Kobe-driven. He's been in here in spring and summer. He could've been jet-setting all over the country like some guys would do. Have a workout guy in California, some guys have a workout guy in Florida. That's the new way. I'm not mocking it, it's just how it is."

Another part of Bufkin's game that has caught Howard's eye is the dedication to offseason work. Whether it's putting extra shots up in the gym or working on his body with the strength and conditioning staff, the work has been noticeable.

Bufkin has added at least 20 pounds to his frame in the offseason. This weight gain, along with a gain in muscle, won't impede his game but will only make him stronger as the Wolverines navigate through the physical brand of basketball the Big Ten plays.

Howard sees the dedication and the desire to be better.

"Kobe has spent a vast majority of his time here in the summer working out in our building with our strength coach, Jon Sanderson and his staff," Howard said. "Also, getting extra work in with our managers, Zavier Simpson, he's been in there with him. He's been in there with Franz Wagner. He's been, which I've always known, a gym rat. He does it when it makes sense. We can always come in to get work in. Kobe is like, I want to get better, I need to get better, I want to get stronger.

"The kid has put on extra pounds of muscle but the extra pounds of muscle where it's just fat. It's lean muscle where it won't prohibit him from being faster and athletic. It's athletic muscle that will be able to move and still knock you off your route. Being able to defend, a two-way player. That's his goal, to be a two-way player."

