The Preseason All-Americans Michigan Will Face In 2020
National college football preview magazines have come out with their preseason All-America teams, recognizing players across the country that are expected to become one of the best at their positions this fall.
The Wolverines landed just one player on a preseason All-America squad in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared on Athlon's third team.
13 players U-M will face this season, however, appeared on the list. That group is highlighted by two that were honored as All-Americans for the 2019 season, Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons, Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State redshirt junior right guard Wyatt Davis.
Parsons, a Consensus pick last season, led the Nittany Lions in tackles (109), and added 14 stops for loss and five sacks.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while scoring 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing), becoming the first player in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season.
Davis helped lead a Buckeye offense that finished No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game).
The Wolverines are scheduled to go up against preseason All-Americans starting in week one when they take on the Washington Huskies. Here's a list of every preseason All-America selection the Maize and Blue are scheduled to see in 2020, as picked by Athlon, Lindy's and Street & Smith's.
Washington Huskies (Sept. 5)
• DL Levi Onwuzurike — Athlon (1st team), Lindy’s (2nd team)
• CB Elijah Molden — Athlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (2nd team)
• LB Joe Tryon — Street & Smith’s (2nd team)
Wisconsin Badgers (Sept. 26)
• OL Cole Van Lanen — Athlon (2nd team)
Penn State (Oct. 3)
• TE Pat Freiermuth — Athlon (1st team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)
• LB Micah Parsons — Athlon (1st team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)
Minnesota (Oct. 17)
• WR Rashod Bateman — Athlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (2nd team), Street & Smith’s (2nd team)
Purdue (Oct. 24)
• WR Rondale Moore — Athlon (1st team)
Ohio State (Nov. 28)
• CB Shaun Wade — Athlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)
• OL Wyatt Davis — Athlon (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)
• QB Justin Fields — Athlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (2nd team)
• OL Thayer Munford — Lindy’s (2nd team)
• OL Josh Myers — Lindy’s (2nd team)
