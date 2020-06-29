National college football preview magazines have come out with their preseason All-America teams, recognizing players across the country that are expected to become one of the best at their positions this fall. RELATED: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Detroit Swing RELATED: The 4 Most Unbreakable Offensive Records In Michigan Football History

Michigan Wolverines football will take on preseason All-American Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Wolverines landed just one player on a preseason All-America squad in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared on Athlon's third team. 13 players U-M will face this season, however, appeared on the list. That group is highlighted by two that were honored as All-Americans for the 2019 season, Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons, Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State redshirt junior right guard Wyatt Davis.

Parsons, a Consensus pick last season, led the Nittany Lions in tackles (109), and added 14 stops for loss and five sacks. Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while scoring 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing), becoming the first player in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season. Davis helped lead a Buckeye offense that finished No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game).