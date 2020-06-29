 The Preseason All-Americans Michigan Wolverines Football Will Face In 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 09:44:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Preseason All-Americans Michigan Will Face In 2020

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

National college football preview magazines have come out with their preseason All-America teams, recognizing players across the country that are expected to become one of the best at their positions this fall.

RELATED: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Detroit Swing

RELATED: The 4 Most Unbreakable Offensive Records In Michigan Football History

Michigan Wolverines football will take on preseason All-American Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth this season.
Michigan Wolverines football will take on preseason All-American Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Wolverines landed just one player on a preseason All-America squad in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared on Athlon's third team.

13 players U-M will face this season, however, appeared on the list. That group is highlighted by two that were honored as All-Americans for the 2019 season, Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons, Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State redshirt junior right guard Wyatt Davis.

Parsons, a Consensus pick last season, led the Nittany Lions in tackles (109), and added 14 stops for loss and five sacks.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while scoring 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing), becoming the first player in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season.

Davis helped lead a Buckeye offense that finished No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game).

Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020

The Wolverines are scheduled to go up against preseason All-Americans starting in week one when they take on the Washington Huskies. Here's a list of every preseason All-America selection the Maize and Blue are scheduled to see in 2020, as picked by Athlon, Lindy's and Street & Smith's.

Washington Huskies (Sept. 5)

• DL Levi OnwuzurikeAthlon (1st team), Lindy’s (2nd team)

• CB Elijah MoldenAthlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (2nd team)

• LB Joe Tryon Street & Smith’s (2nd team)

Wisconsin Badgers (Sept. 26)

• OL Cole Van Lanen Athlon (2nd team)

Penn State (Oct. 3)

• TE Pat FreiermuthAthlon (1st team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)

• LB Micah ParsonsAthlon (1st team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)

Minnesota (Oct. 17)

• WR Rashod Bateman Athlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (2nd team), Street & Smith’s (2nd team)

Purdue (Oct. 24)

• WR Rondale Moore Athlon (1st team)

Ohio State (Nov. 28)

• CB Shaun WadeAthlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)

• OL Wyatt DavisAthlon (1st team), Street & Smith’s (1st team)

• QB Justin FieldsAthlon (2nd team), Lindy’s (1st team), Street & Smith’s (2nd team)

• OL Thayer Munford Lindy’s (2nd team)

• OL Josh Myers Lindy’s (2nd team)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}