The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 12
Tweets of the day
2022 6’3 guard Seth trimble shows great skill and athletic ability. @PhenomUniverse @ny2lasports @ACNY2LA #NY2LAEXTRAVAGANZA2K21 pic.twitter.com/YJeARHgVC1— The Basketball Movement (@BBall_Movement) April 11, 2021
oh-YES!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 11, 2021
Michigan WINS the series with a Sunday rout of Ohio State#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VUM0mGaA9j
Like what we see. 👀@umichbaseball rolls rival Ohio State, behind a nine-run eighth, to take the series. pic.twitter.com/upgRlCZZWZ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 11, 2021
Today's lineup 🆚 Ohio State— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 11, 2021
📍Ray Fisher Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
⌚️ Noon
📺 ESPN3#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/0GJCf57Fpy
Happy #NationalPetDay! Raise your hand if you have a Michigan pet. 🐾 https://t.co/fCK5OPCTgZ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 11, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the @MaineIceHockey family 💙 https://t.co/WfrBJqRCzD— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 11, 2021
April 11, 2021
We are SO Proud of you @zak_zinter! Keep grinding bud! 💯 Go Blue 〽️ https://t.co/pj7iLvVGHc— Paul Zinter (@paul_zinter) April 12, 2021
Kwity Paye had several big performances.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 11, 2021
We're reliving one of the biggest, his 2.5-sack day in a 2019 win vs. No. 14 Iowa. @OfficialKwity // @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/WCV2g4AtVH
Top 5⃣ EDGE Defenders the 2021 Draft pic.twitter.com/P71FcrW2jF— PFF (@PFF) April 12, 2021
Wolverines get a HUGE road win at No. 7 Northwestern!#goblue pic.twitter.com/uXmoWcf9R7— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 11, 2021
Today we honor our five seniors: Harrison Brown, Connor Johnston, Teddy Oosterbaan, Kristofer Siimar and Mattias Siimar#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/9FVhho7pEK— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 11, 2021
Hail Yes!! Congratulations @umichfldhockey #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/NCEDPKUbys— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) April 11, 2021
WIN! Make it 11-in-a-row! The Wolverines take down #21 Bucknell, 15-6.— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 11, 2021
3 goals for Pontré & Utassy
2 goals for E. Ritner & O'Reilly
12 saves & a goal for H. Ritner
We're back in the pool at 11:30am ET against #25 Saint Francis#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D3SGZQRhLs
Big S/O to top Michigan WR target @JadenMangham for joining this week’s @TheWolverineMag recruiting podcast. Look for it tomorrow. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 12, 2021
2023 four-star Michigan DE target Brenan Vernon (@brenanvernon), the No. 9 player in the country, repping here at Columbus Under Armour #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/swNskZiHJM— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 11, 2021
2022 four-star DE and Michigan target Sam Okunola (@Samokunlola87) here at Columbus Under Armour #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fBjiHq0aUg— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 11, 2021
Mammoth 2022 four-star Michigan DT target Deone Walker (@deonewalker51) with the fast feet here at Columbus Under Armour #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bwrrV3Hxtk— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 11, 2021
2023 Michigan DE target Jalen Thompson (@D1jay_) with the smooth rep. Big in-state target out of Detroit Cass Tech #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o2a2weoaWz— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 11, 2021
Swim move and a Jordan shrug from 2022 Michigan DT target Deone Walker (@deonewalker51) 🤷♂️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n2G5RxuuOD— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 11, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Sights and Sounds From Michigan's Spring Game
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Michigan's Recruiting Operations Getting a Facelift
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Observations on Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent From UA Ohio
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rising 2024 QB CJ Carr Talks Michigan Offer, Family Connection
