 Michigan Wolverines Football: Observations On Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent From UA Ohio
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-11 19:19:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations On Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent From UA Ohio

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

TheWolverine.com was in Columbus for the Under Armour All-American Game camp series, seeing numerous Michigan football recruiting targets, as well as Eastpointe (Mich.) High 2022 four-star wide receiver pledge Tay'Shawn Trent. Here are some observations from Trent's performance...

CLICK HERE to read.

RELATED: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Michigan's Recruiting Operations Getting Facelift

RELATED: Michigan Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, Big Plays & More

Michigan Wolverines football commit Tay'Shawn Trent was a standout performer at Under Armour Columbus.
Michigan Wolverines football commit Tay'Shawn Trent was a standout performer at Under Armour Columbus. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}