Observations On Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent From UA Ohio
TheWolverine.com was in Columbus for the Under Armour All-American Game camp series, seeing numerous Michigan football recruiting targets, as well as Eastpointe (Mich.) High 2022 four-star wide receiver pledge Tay'Shawn Trent. Here are some observations from Trent's performance...
CLICK HERE to read.
RELATED: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Michigan's Recruiting Operations Getting Facelift
RELATED: Michigan Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, Big Plays & More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook