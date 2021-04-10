Part II of our Michigan Spring Scrimmage recap, this one focused a bit more on the defense …

We spoke of some of the QB issues with batted balls in Part I, but another of the sources we trust most says, “give the defensive line some credit.” There were times they weren’t getting pressure but coached to put their arms up and eliminate a passing lane … that’s something Aidan Hutchinson has always done well, and he wasn’t out there Saturday. Other guys have stepped up.

One guy we continue to hear great things about — defensive end Mike Morris.

