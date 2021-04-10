Michigan Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, Big Plays & More
Part II of our Michigan Spring Scrimmage recap, this one focused a bit more on the defense …
We spoke of some of the QB issues with batted balls in Part I, but another of the sources we trust most says, “give the defensive line some credit.” There were times they weren’t getting pressure but coached to put their arms up and eliminate a passing lane … that’s something Aidan Hutchinson has always done well, and he wasn’t out there Saturday. Other guys have stepped up.
One guy we continue to hear great things about — defensive end Mike Morris.
READ MORE: SPRING GAME REPORT, PART II - Defense, playmakers, more
RELATED
SPRING GAME ITF, PART I - QB Play and More
Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring
Gattis likes Running Back Room
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook