Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Spring Game
The Michigan Wolverines' football program held its annual spring game yesterday, though the event was closed to media and public. Some photos and postgame reaction from players and coaches alike were nevertheless released on Twitter, and we have rounded up several of the top tweets involving the game below.
SPRING GAME ITF, PART I - QB Play and More
Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring
A Color Rush of Maize and Blue!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 10, 2021
Blue 22, Maize 10#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/MOLUHDOTZ2
When you win, you EAT!!! 🥩🥔〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eiYqRn9yQG— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) April 10, 2021
@ the #BigHouse for spring scrimmage game @H2_3125 got 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/6f5oUmJF5q— SanDaDon (@SanDaDon) April 10, 2021
love ya dog @dresel85 pic.twitter.com/xtpd1oFH0k— Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) April 10, 2021
Spring game was great 💙💛— Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) April 10, 2021
great spring game ‼️ #GoBlue— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) April 10, 2021
I had a very awesome maize and blue day today and it was the best day I've had in a year! I am grateful for today! pic.twitter.com/hTqkY1Bama— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) April 10, 2021
Photos of #Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in action from today’s spring game in Ann Arbor! 〽️ #GoBlue— The Wolverine Daily (@WolverineDaily) April 10, 2021
📸: D. Marshke/MGoBlue pic.twitter.com/CT1iVNIkzj
Photo Gallery— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 10, 2021
📷 from today's final spring practice and scrimmagehttps://t.co/I0eJhI4n71#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/5pQNhiREQM
April 11, 2021
In the Big House today. #GOBLUE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/B57W81ngZv— Stephen Adegoke (@itsprime8) April 10, 2021
Both! https://t.co/QTR1x5D8Nj— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) April 10, 2021
You rocking with the Maize or the Blue?!!#GoBlue 〽️ #Bighouse pic.twitter.com/O81Wv10x3g— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) April 10, 2021
Beautiful day for a Spring game in the BIG HOUSE #GoBlue 〽️#bighouse pic.twitter.com/cfBLh257SF— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) April 10, 2021
BIG 🏡 ENERGY! #GoBlue 〽️ #YKTV pic.twitter.com/V6QZ3hOdMe— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) April 10, 2021
April 10, 2021
Great day to wake up and compete in the Big House! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5uV4vGb2QI— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 10, 2021
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook