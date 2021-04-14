 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 14
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 14

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"The distance between your dream and reality is called action."
— Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore in a tweet
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ESPN's Football Power Index Projects Michigan's 2021 Win/Loss Record

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Experts Give Draft Outlooks For Thomas, Paye, U-M's Other Defensive Players

EJ Holland, The Wolverine Nation's Top Ranked 2023 Offensive Tackle Talks Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Latest On Eli Brooks, Austin Davis & Potential Transfer Targets

Seth Walder, ESPN.com: College football rankings: Does FPI think Oklahoma can challenge Alabama?

---

