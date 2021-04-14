TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 14

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 14
Tweets Of The Day
“By your talent and by your effort in football you shall be known.” @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue 〽️— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) April 13, 2021
Roy Roundtree and James Ross III are more than just former teammates at Michigan, they call themselves family.— Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) April 13, 2021
The two are now just miles apart, coaching at Grand Valley & Hope College.
Here's a glimpse of the full story you'll see tonight on @FOX17 at around 10:50 PM. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/9XexBxyAu4
Former Michigan linebacker James Ross III is the new linebackers coach for @HopeCollegeFB.— Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) April 13, 2021
"This is my first position coaching job that I'll be taking so one of the main things that I wanted to be around was really good people."
Full story tonight on @FOX17 News at 10! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/U2sQXmuPYX
ESPN's FPI rankings give Michigan a 2% chance of winning the Big Ten East, a 0.7% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 0.0% chance of making the CFP.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 13, 2021
The distance between your dream and reality is called action. #AttacktheDay #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 13, 2021
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/WUeODZ8cyH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 13, 2021
This is such awful news about Molly Toon Lillard, a former Michigan volleyball player (and daughter of Al Toon) https://t.co/NASfYcat2F— angelique (@chengelis) April 13, 2021
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/I9qldTp64u— Mike Barrett💰🦍 (@mikebarrett_MB1) April 13, 2021
One DeMatha! Earl Timberlake ‘20 and Hunter Dickinson ‘20 with Wendy on campus today. pic.twitter.com/gtQUj9i6G8— DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) April 12, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ESPN's Football Power Index Projects Michigan's 2021 Win/Loss Record
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Experts Give Draft Outlooks For Thomas, Paye, U-M's Other Defensive Players
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine Nation's Top Ranked 2023 Offensive Tackle Talks Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Latest On Eli Brooks, Austin Davis & Potential Transfer Targets
• Seth Walder, ESPN.com: College football rankings: Does FPI think Oklahoma can challenge Alabama?
---
