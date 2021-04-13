TheWolverine

ITF EXTRA: Latest On Eli Brooks, Austin Davis & Potential Transfer Targets
A few of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball players still have not announced their future plans, including senior guard Eli Brooks, fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.
Updates on each player have been included in today's ITF EXTRA, which can be read HERE. U-M's name has also been linked to several guards who have entered the transfer portal in recent weeks, with updates on those potential targets as well.
