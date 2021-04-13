Experts Give Draft Outlooks For Thomas, Paye, U-M's Other Defensive Players
The Michigan Wolverines' football program has four defensive players and one special teamer hoping to be chosen in the NFL Draft later this month, with defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, linebacker Cameron McGrone, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Ambry Thomas all fitting the bill on the former, and kicker Quinn Nordin on the latter.
Players such as Paye, McGrone and Thomas are viewed as locks to come off the board, while the other two are seen more as fringe prospects. We spoke exclusively to two of the top NFL Draft experts in the industry — CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso and TheAthletic.com's Dane Brugler — to get their thoughts on not only the strengths and weaknesses of each player, but also where they expect each aforementioned Wolverine to land.
Carlo Kemp (DL)
Dane Brugler: “He’ll be somewhere between a defensive end and a tackle in the NFL — probably more of a base end. He’s 281 pounds but doesn’t have the longest arm, and that’s where teams will struggle with him.
“Kemp might be a guy without a true position. He will probably have to play on the outside and win with that first-step quickness. I think he’ll be signed as a free agent and will have a shot to make a team in training camp.”
Chris Trapasso: “He fits the undersized mold that teams want in their pass-rushing defensive tackles. The production at Michigan wasn’t really there, and I don’t know if he meets most NFL standards athletically.
“Teams want quickness though, and if you’re playing as a three-technique, it’s usually more of a slashy tackle position than just a space eater. Kemp could make a team as an undrafted free agent.”
