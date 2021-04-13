The Michigan Wolverines' football program has four defensive players and one special teamer hoping to be chosen in the NFL Draft later this month, with defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, linebacker Cameron McGrone, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Ambry Thomas all fitting the bill on the former, and kicker Quinn Nordin on the latter.

Players such as Paye, McGrone and Thomas are viewed as locks to come off the board, while the other two are seen more as fringe prospects. We spoke exclusively to two of the top NFL Draft experts in the industry — CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso and TheAthletic.com's Dane Brugler — to get their thoughts on not only the strengths and weaknesses of each player, but also where they expect each aforementioned Wolverine to land.