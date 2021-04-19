The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 19
Tweets of the day
Sunday's edition of the ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 18, 2021
Top 10:
1. UCLA
2. Villanova
3. Gonzaga
4. Ohio State
5. Purdue
6. Kansas
7. Maryland
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Michiganhttps://t.co/G24SM4nsuQ
Double Plays and Dingers Send Michigan Past Minnesota— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 19, 2021
Recap: https://t.co/tjL1FfoyCu
🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/08Ybdla7Nd
🧹️🧹️🧹️SWEEP!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2021
MICHIGAN WINS!#GoBlue hits 3⃣ homers & turns 4⃣ double plays to take down the Gophers pic.twitter.com/WNGLWKf2xA
T9: DINGER.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2021
Clark Elliott drives a 1-1 fastball over the left-center field wall for an 8-5 lead #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i4RDzt1Tim
Sunday Sweep Day?— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2021
Let's #GoBlue〽️
🆚 Minnesota
📍Siebert Field (Minneapolis, Minn.)
⌚️ 2 pm ET
📺 BTN+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZ9FHh
📊 https://t.co/FAv4Yr2Epz pic.twitter.com/RPOI2mONCS
On the bump today @jdenner7 #GoBlue 〽️— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2021
🎥 @sivertx17 pic.twitter.com/ByE7g1NuCW
Home. Sweet. Home #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/MSdvew1w3m— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 18, 2021
Thank you to all the fans who came out and welcomed us back today!! #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/NMqx4O3pl7— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 18, 2021
Woke up this morning and WE WERE STILL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 💛💙💛💙💛💙🏆 https://t.co/eTE8PAC5QK— Beverly Plocki (@bplocki) April 18, 2021
Had to get an extra ticket for our new travel buddy back to Ann Arbor! #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/veOprIpGGQ— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 18, 2021
Welcome back! https://t.co/dNW0ZUlgIB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 18, 2021
Patches earns 1st star with a goal and an assist - but also loving this juicy nugget of a stat ⬇️ https://t.co/Ekg9QIpMbU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 18, 2021
🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ro5SUs64lN— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 18, 2021
Memphis ➡️ Michigan? 👀🥶 〽️ #GoBlue @WalterNolen4 | @kodyjones_ pic.twitter.com/yGGeyVWcqy— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 18, 2021
Five-star DT Walter Nolen (@WalterNolen4) recently took a self-guided tour of Michigan and will be back on campus for his official visit on June 18. A massive (literally) target for the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qbs5BZiCQa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 18, 2021
Four-star Michigan DB commit Kody Jones (@kodyjones_) is locked in with the Wolverines and can't wait for his June 18 official visit. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eVen8JS5uT— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 18, 2021
Four-star Michigan DB commit Kody Jones (@kodyjones_) hanging out at today's @VTOSPORTS camp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9K7TDZb81J— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 18, 2021
Trophy time!#goblue pic.twitter.com/MgkXk0dpCs— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 18, 2021
Wrapping up the regular season at home this afternoon.— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 18, 2021
Live scoring: https://t.co/5HxSABnU76#goblue pic.twitter.com/YzEm16F2GG
Bringing home some hardware! pic.twitter.com/sAHRkuC23c— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 18, 2021
There we go, Jen! Who else is completing the #BigHouse5K this weekend? #GoBlue https://t.co/biGYMhxEsU— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 18, 2021
Feet on the ground in Warsaw. Two days to competition. #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rUct3EWFdR— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) April 18, 2021
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Every Michigan Winter Sports Team Fared in 2020-21
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Stands in Updated Early Rankings After Eli Brooks' Decision
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan 2021 Schedule Countdown: No. 8 — Michigan State
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Game Thoughts on Rivals100 Michigan WR Targets Kaleb Brown, Tyler Morris
• Stu Coman, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Blue & Gold Legend Lou Somogyi Passes Away
