The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan has had a player selected in 82 consecutive NFL Drafts (1939-2020), which is tied with USC for the longest consecutive streak in history."
— TheWolverine's Drew Hallett on Twitter, after Cesar Ruiz was taken No. 24 overall by the New Orleans Saints
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Franz Wagner to Return, Austin Davis has Surgery

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Cesar Ruiz to New Orleans at No. 24

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Final Projections and Position Rankings for Michigan's 13 Draft Hopefuls

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: On the NFL Draft

• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: George Mason Transfer Guard Justin Kier Names Final Three Schools, Michigan Eliminated

