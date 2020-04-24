The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 24
Tweets of the day
🏀 MORE BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 23, 2020
〽️🏀 guard Franz Wagner announced today he will return for his sophomore season!
Auf Gehts!
Release | https://t.co/9GB61hkwL4#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gzlf3N5DrK
Juwan Howard on Wagner's decision to return: "His leadership, work ethic and desire to make not only himself, but his teammates better is incredible. I have said Franz is an emerging basketball talent; however, it is his demeanor, integrity and character that I love even more." pic.twitter.com/yV4HNS7DDv— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) April 23, 2020
Yea @moritz_weasley ... We feel the same way about Franz’s news of coming back today!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 23, 2020
LET’S GO!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uSi6GP7jHs
“Other than strength, I don’t know what isn’t a perfect basketball player about him,“ Phil Martelli said of Franz Wagner in February.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) April 23, 2020
Thursday afternoon, Michigan found out it will have another year of Wagner. On what could be in store for his sophomore season: https://t.co/e4uOosc7pO
Michigan has had a player selected in 82 consecutive NFL Drafts (1939-2020), which is tied with USC for the longest consecutive streak in history.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) April 24, 2020
🙌 CESAR RUIZ GOES TO NEW ORLEANS! @_OverCees— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2020
The @Saints have selected him with the No. 24 pick in the #NFLDraft. #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/gIztCBZ9DO
With the 24th pick in the #NFLDraft, the Saints select: center Cesar Ruiz, Michigan!#SaintsDraft | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/XkBYcDGBAg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2020
The man in the middle is heading to the bayou. ⚜— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 24, 2020
Enjoy NOLA and the @Saints, Cesar Ruiz! (@_OverCees) pic.twitter.com/sRkHQf549q
Cesar Ruiz (@_OverCees) is headed to the Big Easy.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 24, 2020
With the 24th overall pick, the @Saints select the @UMichFootball player. pic.twitter.com/gI6U5ePJw3
As the 24th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cesar Ruiz becomes Michigan's first interior OL and third OL overall (Long, Lewan) to be selected in the first round since 2001.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) April 24, 2020
Congratulations @_OverCees on being the 24th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints #NFLDraft @UMichFootball @Saints https://t.co/TyIa7LTfG2— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) April 24, 2020
We had a chance to scout new @Saints OL Cesar Ruiz a number of times during his high school career and he never disappointed.— Rivals (@Rivals) April 24, 2020
Check out the footage: pic.twitter.com/kSE8q8bC2h
Congrats to Cesar Ruiz‼️ On being drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/SD6kQQvJ0Z— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) April 24, 2020
Cesar Ruiz’s emotional reaction to seeing his dreams realized. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OEaWBIaBfy— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 24, 2020
Cesar Ruiz was extremely emotional when he heard his name called pic.twitter.com/5ZFQUbuyDB— angelique (@chengelis) April 24, 2020
I can’t tell you how proud I am of @_OverCees— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 24, 2020
He’s a PRO in every sense of the word. Incredibly smart, tough and a LEADER. Feet, heavy hands, brains and grit - everything you want in the center of your OL. You can plug him in for a decade 〽️#GoBlue #ProBlue
My heart is full with joy!!! You the man @_OverCees. There isnt a person in this world that deserves this more! So PROUD & MUCH LOVE ❤️ ❤️❤️— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) April 24, 2020
It all starts tonight! #ProBlue#NFLDraft | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/9S9DGrUs7s— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 23, 2020
#NFLDraft first round starts tonight! We've got you covered at https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 with live updates, quotes and more.#ProBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/2li2NaePrb— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 23, 2020
Draft Central is your home for everything #ProBlue this week. 〽️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2020
Draft updates presented by @meijer » https://t.co/kSwliS3FnG pic.twitter.com/TMufZEtr15
Trey Wingo is the only one who thinks 9 picks in 80 minutes is “warp speed"— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) April 24, 2020
Michigan doesn’t make the final group for Justin Kier. https://t.co/ckSVPwi6xU— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) April 23, 2020
Assistant Coach Profile: @CoachBenHerbert, S&C#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/U1CLis2WNJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 23, 2020
https://t.co/ejIb7qN4cP pic.twitter.com/gPqG2IA09t— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 23, 2020
teaching yourself to appreciate small things makes life easier— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) April 22, 2020
Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different... https://t.co/dNP3rphybt pic.twitter.com/jBXeg3UGXs— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020
Michigan offers big-time 2022 DE/OLB Tevarua Tafiti out of Hawaii #GoBlue https://t.co/vtzKlaBX3t— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 23, 2020
Michigan offers rising 2023 Oklahoma DB Jacobe Johnson #GoBlue https://t.co/WmKHxgkwZN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 23, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Franz Wagner to Return, Austin Davis has Surgery
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Cesar Ruiz to New Orleans at No. 24
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Final Projections and Position Rankings for Michigan's 13 Draft Hopefuls
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: On the NFL Draft
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: George Mason Transfer Guard Justin Kier Names Final Three Schools, Michigan Eliminated
