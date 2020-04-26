“I know Michigan fans hate on Jim Harbaugh for not developing players, but he had 11 draft picks in 2017 and 10+ here in 2020. Three picks are walk-ons. I'm not sure ‘player development’ is a real issue, or at the very least, it needs to be a more nuanced discussion.”

— The 'Touch the Banner' twitter account on Saturday afternoon, after Michigan saw 10 of its players drafted