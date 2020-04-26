News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“I know Michigan fans hate on Jim Harbaugh for not developing players, but he had 11 draft picks in 2017 and 10+ here in 2020. Three picks are walk-ons. I'm not sure ‘player development’ is a real issue, or at the very least, it needs to be a more nuanced discussion.”
— The 'Touch the Banner' twitter account on Saturday afternoon, after Michigan saw 10 of its players drafted
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Baltimore Ravens Select Michigan's Ben Bredeson in the Fourth Round

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Washington Redskins Draft Michigan's Khaleke Hudson in the Fifth Round

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Kansas City Chiefs Select DE Michael Danna in the Fifth Round

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: New England Patriots Select Michigan's Michael Onwenu in the Sixth Round

• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Junior Efton Reid Talks Recruitment, Possible Reclass

