The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 26
Tweets of the day
Michigan's NFL Draft picks over the last decade— Garrett Fishaw (@MGoFish) April 25, 2020
5 years of Jim Harbaugh (2016-20): 31 (5 first rd picks)
5 years before JH (2011-15): 13 (1 first rd pick)
I know #Michigan fans hate on Jim Harbaugh for not developing players, but he had 11 draft picks in 2017 and 10+ here in 2020. Three picks are walk-ons.— Touch the Banner (@TouchTheBanner) April 25, 2020
I'm not sure "player development" is a real issue, or at the very least, it needs to be a more nuanced discussion.
Most picks in 2020 NFL Draft by college & P5 conference:— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) April 25, 2020
LSU (14)
Michigan (10)
Ohio State (10)
Alabama (9)
Clemson (7)
Florida (7)
Georgia (7)
SEC (63)
Big Ten (48)
Pac-12 (32)
ACC (27)
Big 12 (21)
Draft Central is your home for everything #ProBlue that happened this week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
Draft updates presented by @meijer » https://t.co/kSwliSlgMg pic.twitter.com/M42Y1dbjwl
.@Saints HC Sean Payton on @_OverCees:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
“Cesar is one of those players that could come in, play center or guard.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/AW0RsJn7Ec
🙌 BEN BREDESON TO BALTIMORE!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Ravens have selected him with the No. 143 pick in the #NFLDraft #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/h8uluN2DHR
"My dad and Jim said, 'You're going to love Ben.'" pic.twitter.com/qiYampu0n4— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020
#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VOMWyoO7W9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
🙌 KHALEKE HUDSON TO D.C.! @KhalekeHudson— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Redskins have selected him with the No. 162 pick in the #NFLDraft #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/udrNsux7XW
Danna the Disruptor is heading to the defending Super Bowl champions. 👀— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 25, 2020
The @Chiefs used pick No. 177 to take @UMichFootball's Mike Danna (@M_Danna4)! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/paQ26sM21X
🙌 MIKE DANNA TO THE DEFENDING SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! @M_Danna4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Chiefs have selected him with the No. 177 pick in the #NFLDraft #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/2LabCRbfSg
Mike Danna!!!!!!! Proud and privileged to have him part of our program this past year. @M_Danna4 is one of the BEST guys you’ll meet. The way he ATTACKED coming here from the jump was unbelievably impressive. So happy for him 〽️#GoBlue #ProBlue— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 25, 2020
Kansas Cityyyyyyyy‼️‼️ God is good! LETS GOOO @Chiefs— Mike Danna (@M_Danna4) April 25, 2020
No nonsense, Swiss Army Knife!!! Colts got a guy that will do EVERYTHING and ANYTHING they want!!! https://t.co/f7YWQS3EnW— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 25, 2020
ESPN completely glosses over the Glasgow story. I guess three brothers walking on, earning scholarships and becoming #NFLDraft picks isn’t quite enough adversity for the network’s tastes.— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 25, 2020
Pictured: Three @UMichFootball brothers, all in the @NFL, and @BTNMikeHall. 😂— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 25, 2020
Congrats to Jordan Glasgow (@Colts) on joining older brothers Graham and Ryan on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/KqN5x5k2ZN
In the sixth round, the @Colts select Jordan Glasgow from Michigan!#ProBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/eDXs5KmGGp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 25, 2020
Love the way @NoExcuses_23 competes.#VikingsDraft pic.twitter.com/YMrLjIenyQ— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 25, 2020
Ann Arbor ➡️ Minneapolis— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
Let's GO @NoExcuses_23! #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/fGRLSqQuy0
🙌 JOSH METELLUS TO MINNESOTA! @NoExcuses_23— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Vikings have selected him with the No. 205 pick in the #NFLDraft #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/Ci5S3jm6NZ
Another Father-Son combo in the @NFL. 〽️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AeizKonGKR
Ann Arbor ➡️ Green Bay #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xDcbidJRLZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
💪 - Lavert Hill ➡️ @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/se6LO0nW7p— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
Who did Lavert Hill hurt? Someone's getting a stud UDFA— Garrett Fishaw (@MGoFish) April 25, 2020
Happy to say I’ve signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys! Excited to get to work!— Sean McKeon (@Mckeon_Sean) April 25, 2020
Congrats @Mckeon_Sean pic.twitter.com/6eTKD5MZ9e— Sherry labadie (@TruBluFan115) April 25, 2020
What a group. @4Warinner— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
Congrats to our 4 OL! Proud! #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/ZwFbcFUZXr
Michigan had basically its entire offensive line taken in #NFLDraft2020. Ed Warinner can make quite the sales pitch on the recruiting trail.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 25, 2020
Wolverines have three Top 150 OL recruits committed in 2021 and are in play for four more. #GoBlue
Michigan's 2019 offensive line will be remembered fondly. Ruiz (NO), Bredeson (BAL), Onwenu (NE) and Runyan (GB) have all been selected this weekend, and Jalen Mayfield looks like a slam dunk to be drafted in '21 or '22.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) April 25, 2020
No better recruiting tool for OL coach Ed Warinner.
How many Offensive Linemen have we had taken @4Warinner? @Coach_Gattis do you know? @JayHarbaugh? @Coach_BenMcD? You must know @Coach_SMoore?— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 25, 2020
I lost track 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/DUBqBcauxG
Pumped up for day 3 of the Draft!!! Guys that go today and those undrafted will be some of the greatest stories 5 years from now! All you need is a chance... can’t wait to see where the rest of our #GoBlue guys start their careers!— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) April 25, 2020
Seeing my dawgs chase their dream is a different feeling...🙏🏾— Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) April 25, 2020
GO BLUE!!! 〽️〽️〽️ AA➡️NFL ✊— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) April 25, 2020
Peoplesssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @dpeoplesjones— GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) April 25, 2020
April 26, 2020 Rest in Peace Captain Jim Mandich - https://t.co/pqjWV5vuiF pic.twitter.com/uO3klm7dGy— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) April 26, 2020
Alright @Qbjayy7 we gon leave it forever at 1-1!! I can’t have my body feeling like this for one more day!! I haven’t had to move this quickly & suddenly since running for my life on Saturdays in the Big House! pic.twitter.com/aYQ3XU7sTu— Devin GARDNER (@devingardnerXCI) April 25, 2020
Football guy pic.twitter.com/jyMpG1idXt— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Baltimore Ravens Select Michigan's Ben Bredeson in the Fourth Round
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Washington Redskins Draft Michigan's Khaleke Hudson in the Fifth Round
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Kansas City Chiefs Select DE Michael Danna in the Fifth Round
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: New England Patriots Select Michigan's Michael Onwenu in the Sixth Round
• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Junior Efton Reid Talks Recruitment, Possible Reclass
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook