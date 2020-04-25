Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna became the fifth Maize and Blue player to hear his name called in this year's NFL draft, coming off the board at No. 177 overall (fifth round) to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The four U-M prospects who preceded him were center Cesar Ruiz (first round to the New Orleans Saints), linebacker Josh Uche (second round to the New England Patriots), offensive guard Ben Bredeson (fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (fifth round to the Washington Redskins).

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan. (USA Today Sports Images)

"This year when you watch this defense for Michigan, he didn’t really jump out to me," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. "I wasn’t really all that impressed with what I saw on the fall tape, then I go down to the East-West Shrine Game and he looked like a different player. "He was dominant during the week of practices there — they used him on the edge, they also let him rush inside over the guard. He’s not tremendously long, but he’s got some real knock-back with his hands. "He has an outstanding push-pull move — he’ll push you forward, pull you down and get past you to make plays. He helped himself down there at the East-West Game."